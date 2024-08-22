PTT lays out strategic plan for energy stability with focus on hydrocarbon businesses

Thai energy giant PTT Plc has devised a new strategic plan focused on hydrocarbon businesses to secure energy stability, maintain growth momentum, and achieve equilibrium in greenhouse gas reduction.

The company recently announced that the new plan relies on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen businesses, which are capable of generating long-term growth.

PTT said it regularly reviews and updates business strategy to adapt to the changing competitive landscape of the energy industry. This includes enhancing its competitive capabilities both in areas where PTT has expertise and through partnerships to strengthen its businesses.

The PTT Group has invested in the hydrocarbon business across the entire value chain, both through its own subsidiaries and through affiliated companies. This encompasses exploration and production, natural gas, LNG, refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, oil and retail, and electricity, said the company.

“PTT maintains a policy of holding a controlling stake in flagship companies to ensure alignment with the group's overall goals, as these flagship companies are crucial to PTT's strategy,” the group said.