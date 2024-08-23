EGAT joins hands with CNOS to exchange knowledge and technologies for SMR development

On August 14, 2024, Mr. Thidade Eiamsai, Deputy Governor – Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), and Mr. Qiao Gang, Vice President of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Ltd. (CNOS) from China signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on nuclear power plant technology to promote clean energy and enhance the security and sustainability of energy procurement at the Press Conference Room, 3rd Floor, EGAT 50th Anniversary Building, EGAT Headquarters.
Mr. Thidade Eiamsai, EGAT Deputy Governor – Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy, revealed that EGAT’s objective is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by increasing the share of electricity generation from clean energy. Nuclear power is a highly efficient technology for electricity generation; it does not release carbon emissions while generating electricity and helps increase the security and sustainability of long-term energy procurement. Presently, EGAT is studying nuclear technology, especially Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and is preparing the necessary infrastructure to support nuclear power plants in Thailand. SMR is a possible alternative energy under the national power development plan in order to meet future energy demands and enhance energy security. Moreover, due to its small size, SMRs are highly flexible and safe. They are designed and manufactured as modules in factories and installed at the location, which will help reduce expenses and construction time.
Mr. Qiao Gang, Vice President of CNOS, said that China has 57 units of operating nuclear power plants and 37 units that are currently being constructed or waiting for government approval. Out of those units, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) owns 26 units of operating nuclear power plants and 18 units that are currently being constructed or waiting for approval. CNNC is a parent company of CNOS and is the only company in China that operates a complete nuclear business, from uranium mining (a nuclear power plant fuel), design and construction, and spent fuel management. It is also the main nuclear power developer in China, especially SMR that is receiving global attention. CNCC is currently building the first SMR scheduled for commercial operation at the end of 2025. As for this cooperation, CNOS was delighted that EGAT, an important electrical energy organization of Thailand, is determined to survey and develop the country’s electrical energy sustainably, in line with the government policy on SMR for the next decade, because nuclear power is clean, efficient, safe, and has an important role in mitigating global climate change.
As for this MOU, EGAT and CNOS will exchange knowledge and technologies on large nuclear power plants and SMRs, including fuel, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance, as well as radioactive waste treatment and spent fuel management. CNOS will support EGAT’s education and preparation for SMR development to achieve the nuclear power vision and energy transition aiming toward environmentally friendly operation with sustainability.