EGAT joins hands with CNOS to exchange knowledge and technologies for SMR development

On August 14, 2024, Mr. Thidade Eiamsai, Deputy Governor – Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), and Mr. Qiao Gang, Vice President of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Ltd. (CNOS) from China signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on nuclear power plant technology to promote clean energy and enhance the security and sustainability of energy procurement at the Press Conference Room, 3rd Floor, EGAT 50th Anniversary Building, EGAT Headquarters.

Mr. Thidade Eiamsai, EGAT Deputy Governor – Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy, revealed that EGAT’s objective is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by increasing the share of electricity generation from clean energy. Nuclear power is a highly efficient technology for electricity generation; it does not release carbon emissions while generating electricity and helps increase the security and sustainability of long-term energy procurement. Presently, EGAT is studying nuclear technology, especially Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and is preparing the necessary infrastructure to support nuclear power plants in Thailand. SMR is a possible alternative energy under the national power development plan in order to meet future energy demands and enhance energy security. Moreover, due to its small size, SMRs are highly flexible and safe. They are designed and manufactured as modules in factories and installed at the location, which will help reduce expenses and construction time.