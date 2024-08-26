CORAL LIFE: Thailand’s beacon of innovation in energy-efficient buildings makes a bold global move

Who is CORAL LIFE?

Founded after over 15 years of research and development in sustainability, CORAL LIFE has spent the past 7 years revolutionizing how buildings can be both energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. As Thailand’s first company to provide a total “Energy Service Company” (ESCO) solution in an entirely new way, CORAL LIFE is not just a designer or builder—it is an innovator. The company’s holistic approach to energy efficiency, which encompasses everything from advanced material science to cutting-edge HVAC design, has caught the eye of countries across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Cambodia and local Thailand.

Coral Life has been at the forefront of science in material science and HVAC design, collaborating with some of the best companies worldwide. Notably, the company has partnered with Saint-Gobain, a leader in innovative materials with over 3,700 researchers and a history of 359 years. Saint-Gobain operates in 67 countries, employing over 170,000 people and managing 20 different brands. Another significant collaboration is with Zehnder Switzerland. This partnership provides crucial insights into developing HVAC products suitable for Asian hot and humid climates. Through these collaborations, Coral Life continues to work with world-class experts to enhance the comprehensive solutions offered to its clients.



A Major International Milestone

On August 15th and 16th, 2024, CORAL LIFE took a significant step forward by participating in the UN’s Regional Workshop, organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This platform allowed CORAL LIFE to showcase its leadership in energy-efficient Passive Design on a global stage.



Leading the Way in Energy-Efficient Buildings

At the workshop, Mr. Thien Juengwirunchodinan, CORAL LIFE’s Head of Marketing, emphasized the company’s mission to create buildings that are as clean as they are cool. Through innovations that have been rigorously tested and proven, CORAL LIFE has demonstrated how its Passive Design systems can deliver clean air and pollution-free environments while slashing energy costs by at least 70%.

“We have delivered both new and retrofitted buildings that achieve at least 70% energy savings,” said Mr. Thien. “From large conglomerates like PTT in Maptaphut to renowned architectural firms like A49, our clients have seen their energy bills drop by at least 70%. Then there is a new super sustainable Index living mall under construction in Nakhon Ratchasima which promises to be ultra energy efficient as well as community friendly. Our passive design systems are recognized as among the best in Southeast Asia, delivering not just cost savings but also awards like the MEA ENERGY AWARDS 2023.”



The Broader Impact: Building a Sustainable Future

CORAL LIFE’s influence extends beyond individual buildings. The company’s work aligns with the United Nations’ principles of collective action for sustainable development. By helping clients reduce energy expenses and improve indoor air quality, CORAL LIFE is not only boosting their competitiveness but also contributing to a more sustainable world. This aligns perfectly with the wisdom of Alexandre Dumas' quote, "All for one and one for all," highlighting the importance of unity in tackling global challenges.

CORAL LIFE hopes its participation in the Regional Workshop will spark greater awareness in Thailand and beyond about the importance of sustainable building practices. This, in turn, could lead to improved construction standards that align with global benchmarks like the Paris Agreement.



The Future is Bright for Coral Life

As CORAL LIFE continues to expand its services to a diverse range of clients, from individuals to large organizations, it remains committed to its core mission: creating buildings that are not only beautiful but also highly efficient and sustainable. By doing so, CORAL LIFE is not just helping clients save on energy costs; it’s paving the way for a future where everyone can enjoy cleaner air, lower expenses, and a more sustainable world.

Mr. Thien concluded with a powerful vision: “We aim to inspire large organizations and government sectors to adopt Passive Design, setting an example for others and driving the evolution of construction standards in Thailand. Together, we can build a future where energy is used wisely, the air is clean, and businesses thrive.”