Survival kits from Ministry of Energy and EGAT reach flood victims in the North

Mr. Chaiyot Tangworakulchai, Assistant Governor – Sustainability Management and Deputy Spokesperson of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), revealed that EGAT has established centers at Headquarters and Northern offices such as EGAT Mae Moh in Lampang Province and the Northeastern Region Operation Office in Phitsanulok Province to prepare survival kits for the flood victims in the North. Over 5,000 survival kits, each containing essential living supplies: jasmine rice, instant noodle, and ready-to-eat food, together with 4,000 packs of drinking water have been delivered to the flood victims in Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phayao, and Chiang Rai Provinces.

For the water situation at Bhumibol Dam in Tak Province as of August 27, 2024, the water quantity in the reservoir stands at 5,966 million cubic meters, which is about 44% of the reservoir capacity. The volume of usable water amounts to 2,166 million cubic meters, or 22%. The dam can still receive additional water around 7,496 million cubic meters, or 56%.