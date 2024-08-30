Election commissioner leads CSR activity in Chonburi

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2024

An election commissioner recently led students from the Advanced Political and Electoral Development Programme to participate in a CSR activity in Chonburi province.

On August 25, 2024, Election Commissioner Lertviroj Kowattana led a group of students from the 14th batch of the Advanced Political and Electoral Development Programme (APED 14) in conducting a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity titled "Releasing Crabs into the Sea” at the Carb Bank of Rua Lek Wat Komut Group, located in Ang Sila subdistrict, Muang district, Chonburi Province.

Election commissioner leads CSR activity in Chonburi

The event was also attended by Ratchanee Poonnotok, advisor to the Election Commission, in her capacity as the supervisor of APED programme; Pol.Maj. Dechapol Kosanan, director of the Political and Electoral Development Institute; Supachai Jaisamut, president of the Association of Political and Electoral Development Institute, and association committees.

Election commissioner leads CSR activity in Chonburi

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy