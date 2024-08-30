Election commissioner leads CSR activity in Chonburi

On August 25, 2024, Election Commissioner Lertviroj Kowattana led a group of students from the 14th batch of the Advanced Political and Electoral Development Programme (APED 14) in conducting a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity titled "Releasing Crabs into the Sea” at the Carb Bank of Rua Lek Wat Komut Group, located in Ang Sila subdistrict, Muang district, Chonburi Province.

The event was also attended by Ratchanee Poonnotok, advisor to the Election Commission, in her capacity as the supervisor of APED programme; Pol.Maj. Dechapol Kosanan, director of the Political and Electoral Development Institute; Supachai Jaisamut, president of the Association of Political and Electoral Development Institute, and association committees.