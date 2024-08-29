AIT empowers 30 women scholars from Pakistan for gender equality and sustainable development

These exceptional women have been awarded fully funded master’s scholarships under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), an ambitious initiative supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to reshape the future of urban infrastructure and service delivery.

The scholarships, formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on May 3, 2024, between AIT and KPCIP, are a powerful testament to the commitment to gender equality and empowerment. This initiative is not just about academic achievement; it’s about unlocking the potential of women to drive social and economic progress in a region where such opportunities have historically been scarce.

The scholars arrived at AIT’s vibrant campus on August 10. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Her Excellency Rukhsana Afzaal, met the students on August 14 in the Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok during the celebration of the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan. She expressed pride in their achievements and underscored the critical role of education in empowering women and fostering societal progress. Ambassador Afzaal highlighted that educating women is a smart investment in the future, as educated women are more likely to positively impact their families, communities, and economies.