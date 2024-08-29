AIT empowers 30 women scholars from Pakistan for gender equality and sustainable development

These exceptional women have been awarded fully funded master’s scholarships under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), an ambitious initiative supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to reshape the future of urban infrastructure and service delivery.
The scholarships, formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on May 3, 2024, between AIT and KPCIP, are a powerful testament to the commitment to gender equality and empowerment. This initiative is not just about academic achievement; it’s about unlocking the potential of women to drive social and economic progress in a region where such opportunities have historically been scarce.
The scholars arrived at AIT’s vibrant campus on August 10. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Her Excellency Rukhsana Afzaal, met the students on August 14 in the Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok during the celebration of the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan. She expressed pride in their achievements and underscored the critical role of education in empowering women and fostering societal progress. Ambassador Afzaal highlighted that educating women is a smart investment in the future, as educated women are more likely to positively impact their families, communities, and economies.
Chosen from an impressive pool of over 4,000 applicants, these scholars are stepping into disciplines that are critical to the sustainable development of their homeland. The selected seven programs at AIT— Construction Engineering and Infrastructure Management; Water Engineering and Management; Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Climate Change and Sustainable Development; Environmental Engineering and Management; Development Planning Management and Innovation; and Urban Innovation and Sustainability—are aligned with KPCIP’s Gender Action Plan, ensuring that their education will have a direct and meaningful impact on the ground.
“This program is a cornerstone in our global efforts to foster gender equality and expand access to academic excellence,” said Prof. Nitin Kumar Tripathi, Acting President at AIT. “Programs like this generate women leaders, and AIT is proud to contribute to the region's development.”
Mr. Dawood Khan, Secretary of the Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department, highlighted the importance of AIT’s multicultural environment for the scholars' professional growth and expressed confidence in their ability to adapt and thrive. “This program, exclusively for female candidates, reflects our commitment to empowering women through higher education and professional development. It aligns with our government's broader agenda to create equal opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated sectors,” he said.
The arrival of these scholars marks more than just the beginning of an academic journey; it signals the start of a broader movement toward gender parity and empowerment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond. As these women step into their roles as students and future leaders, they carry with them the hopes of a region ready to embrace progress and equality.
AIT and KPCIP officials are committed to ensuring that this program not only runs smoothly but also serves as a model for future initiatives aimed at empowering women through education. This is not just an academic milestone; it is a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to build a more equitable and inclusive world.