304 Industrial Park congratulates Rui Fu Edible Oil (Thailand) Co., Ltd. on groundbreaking ceremony for new factory

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2024

Mr. Kittiphan Chitpentham, Chief Executive Officer of 304 Industrial Park, along with team, extended congratulations to Mr. Cui Ruifu, CEO of Rui Fu Edible Oil (Thailand) Co., Ltd., during the groundbreaking ceremony for their new factory.

Rui Fu Edible Oil specializes in the production, distribution, import, and export of vegetable and sesame oil. The ceremony took place on August 16, 2024, at 304 Industrial Park, Project 7, Phase 1.
 

