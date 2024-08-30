SX TALK SERIES #5: Proper waste separation to reduce city overflowing waste issues

“Where our waste ends up – is entirely up to us”

Ms. Kvena Sriviroj, an expert at the Thailand Institute of Packaging and Recycling Management for Sustainable Environment (TIPMSE), stated, “Different types of waste have different end destinations, whether it's organic waste, recyclable waste, general waste, or hazardous waste. However, the final destination of all waste depends on how we manage it. For example, organic waste, such as food scraps, twigs, and leaves, can be turned into fertilizer or animal feed. As for recyclables, TIPMSE refers to them as "used packaging," which includes glass, paper, plastic, cans, and beverage cartons. While these can be recycled, there are challenges in terms of collection and management. For instance, plastic is often seen as a villain due to its long decomposition time. The lighter it is, the lower its value compared to aluminum cans, despite the fact that plastic can be recycled, which is a quicker and more environmentally friendly option compared to landfilling, where it decomposes slowly. Glass can also be melted down and reused, and other packaging materials can be upcycled to add value. We can all play a role in waste management because the ultimate fate of our waste depends on each and every one of us.”

