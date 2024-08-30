SX TALK SERIES #5: Proper waste separation to reduce city overflowing waste issues

“Don’t Mix It” Campaign Promotes Waste Separation from the Source
Mr. Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer of Bangkok, stated, “In 2023, Bangkok generated an average of 8,775 tons of waste per day. Nearly half of this waste consists of food scraps, followed by plastic, paper, glass, metal, and other materials. Food waste poses a significant challenge, especially when mixed with other types of trash, as it leads to contamination and makes waste management more difficult. To address this issue, Bangkok has implemented a policy to separate waste into two categories: food waste and general waste. This policy aims to separate wet waste from dry waste. Although dry waste may still be mixed together, it is easier to manage compared to being mixed with wet waste. Bangkok is promoting this policy at all levels, from households and small businesses to large enterprises, encouraging them to separate waste at the source and manage it properly. For instance, food waste can be converted into fertilizer or fed to livestock. Bangkok acts as a mediator between businesses and agricultural networks. Currently, 3,761 establishments have joined the program, separating 277 tons of food waste per day. The goal is to increase this proportion to effectively manage the city's waste problem.”
“Building a Sustainable Society Starts with Mindset”
Mr. Sinchai Thiensiri, PEFC Paper & Packaging Market Engagement Consultant (Thailand), explained, “We have witnessed continuous environmental changes from the past until now. To create a sustainable future, we cannot rely on the same old methods; instead, we must collaborate on innovative solutions. Although there are numerous business models and tools available to facilitate this process, I encourage us to ask ourselves: Why do we separate waste? The answer to this question will help us understand our purpose and how to achieve it. Another important aspect is cultivating a positive mindset along with a genuine awareness of the problems we face. While we can access information on waste separation from various sources today, a deeper understanding of the Circular Economy concept is essential. By beginning with personal change, incorporating it into daily habits, and fostering a sense of public responsibility, we can create a sustainable society.
“Where our waste ends up – is entirely up to us”
Ms. Kvena Sriviroj, an expert at the Thailand Institute of Packaging and Recycling Management for Sustainable Environment (TIPMSE), stated, “Different types of waste have different end destinations, whether it's organic waste, recyclable waste, general waste, or hazardous waste. However, the final destination of all waste depends on how we manage it. For example, organic waste, such as food scraps, twigs, and leaves, can be turned into fertilizer or animal feed. As for recyclables, TIPMSE refers to them as "used packaging," which includes glass, paper, plastic, cans, and beverage cartons. While these can be recycled, there are challenges in terms of collection and management. For instance, plastic is often seen as a villain due to its long decomposition time. The lighter it is, the lower its value compared to aluminum cans, despite the fact that plastic can be recycled, which is a quicker and more environmentally friendly option compared to landfilling, where it decomposes slowly. Glass can also be melted down and reused, and other packaging materials can be upcycled to add value. We can all play a role in waste management because the ultimate fate of our waste depends on each and every one of us.”
