GULF extends flood relief efforts in North Thailand

Gulf Energy Development Plc (GULF) has continued its ongoing relief efforts to support communities affected by severe flooding in Chiang Rai province. As part of its “GULF Care” initiative, GULF has provided essential supplies, including food, drinking water, medicines and other necessities to over 550 households impacted by the floods.

In addition to providing immediate relief, GULF has collaborated with residents to restore damaged waterworks in Chedi Moo 5 and Moo 11 villages in Pa Tan subdistrict, Khun Tan district. Flash flooding caused considerable damage to the water infrastructure, leading to water shortages. Restoring these waterworks has benefited more than 300 households.