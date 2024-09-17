FXGT.com grabs spotlight as official partner for major B2B event: iFX Expo Asia 2024

FXGT.com’s Award Showcase

FXGT.com has proudly showcased its expertise at numerous financial events worldwide, earning multiple awards along the way. At the 2024 Awards for Brokers with Outstanding Assessment held by BrokersView, the company secured three prestigious awards, including “Best Global CFD Broker”, “Best Global IB/Affiliate Program”, and “Best Global Trading Conditions”. These titles solidify FXGT.com's position as one of the leaders in the global trading arena, renowned for their exceptional service, security, and diverse range of financial instruments.



FXGT.com: Official Global Partner

FXGT.com takes center stage as the Official Global Partner and a major sponsor of iFX EXPO Asia. Known for its innovative trading solutions and secure market access, FXGT.com will share its deep industry knowledge, focusing on the latest financial trends, asset and wealth management, and the transformative potential of quantum computing. Attendees can also expect discussions on building a customer-centric trading environment and fostering a strong online community.

Adding to the excitement, FXGT.com will be running a giveaway contest with exclusive prizes, including a Trip for Two, making their presence at the expo even more anticipated.