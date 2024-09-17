FXGT.com grabs spotlight as official partner for major B2B event: iFX Expo Asia 2024

iFX Expo is the world’s first and largest financial B2B exhibition, bringing together professionals in online trading, financial services, and fintech from across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East for over a decade. With over 120 exhibitors and 2+ days of engaging activities, iFX Expo is a must-attend event for industry leaders and innovators.
About the Cyprus iFX Expo International 2024
iFX Expo in Cyprus is a key global financial event, attracting top market influencers, fintech pioneers, and leading affiliates. On June 20th this year, FXGT.com received nominations for several prestigious awards at Cyprus iFX Expo International 2024, including 'Most Innovative Broker' and 'Best IB/Affiliate Broker'.
FXGT.com’s excellence in delivering advanced trading solutions and strong affiliate programs was recognized as they took home the ‘Most Innovative Broker’ award. During the event, they reinforced relationships with international partners and explored new business opportunities.
FXGT.com’s Award Showcase
FXGT.com has proudly showcased its expertise at numerous financial events worldwide, earning multiple awards along the way. At the 2024 Awards for Brokers with Outstanding Assessment held by BrokersView, the company secured three prestigious awards, including “Best Global CFD Broker”, “Best Global IB/Affiliate Program”, and “Best Global Trading Conditions”. These titles solidify FXGT.com's position as one of the leaders in the global trading arena, renowned for their exceptional service, security, and diverse range of financial instruments.
FXGT.com: Official Global Partner
FXGT.com takes center stage as the Official Global Partner and a major sponsor of iFX EXPO Asia. Known for its innovative trading solutions and secure market access, FXGT.com will share its deep industry knowledge, focusing on the latest financial trends, asset and wealth management, and the transformative potential of quantum computing. Attendees can also expect discussions on building a customer-centric trading environment and fostering a strong online community.
Adding to the excitement, FXGT.com will be running a giveaway contest with exclusive prizes, including a Trip for Two, making their presence at the expo even more anticipated.
About FXGT.com
FXGT.com is a well-established, award-winning, and fully regulated online CFD broker, offering its services across various continents and regions. Prioritizing client security, FXGT.com uses segregated bank accounts for clients’ and company’s funds, and holds licenses from esteemed regulatory bodies, including FSA (Seychelles), FSCA (South Africa), as well as VFSC (Vanuatu), and CySEC (Cyprus) – with the latter two for institutional clients only.
FXGT.com offers a wide range of tradable CFD asset classes and instruments, ensuring reliable and fast execution across various account types. Clients benefit from a suite of trading tools, market insights, educational blog and technical analysis, along with attractive bonuses like Welcome Bonuses, Loyalty Bonuses, and Cashbacks.
For more information, visit FXGT.com.
Join FXGT.com at iFX Expo Asia 2024 in Thailand and experience the future of online trading!