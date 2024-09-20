Siam Piwat and global fashion news authority, WWD, to host WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT

Making its debut in Southeast Asia, the WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT event aims to highlight the capabilities of Thailand’s fashion industry and elevate the country into a world-class fashion hub. This landmark gathering offers a unique platform for Siam Piwat’s partners, suppliers, and retailers to gain invaluable insights, connect with industry leaders, and gain inspiration.”

“We are thrilled to be hosting this important event with Siam Piwat”, said Amanda Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Fairchild Media Group. “The Thai market is quickly evolving into a true voice in the luxury retail conversation, and WWD is excited to shine a global spotlight to what this burgeoning region’s wave of growth means for the future of our industry.”

"There could be no better time to be organizing the WWD x Siam Piwat Global Fashion Spotlight in Bangkok, since South East Asia, and much of Asia in general, continues to have a major impact around the globe in areas ranging from fashion to film, music to the arts. We are thrilled to be partnering with Siam Piwat on this event, which will gather together key industry leaders from major brands to discuss the potential of the luxury market in the region, the culture of sustainability, the importance of craftsmanship and artisans and more," said James Fallon, Editorial Director of WWD and Fairchild Media Group.

Themed “SOUTH EAST ASIA – LUXURY’S NEW FUTURE,” the event will feature panel discussions on various topics, including “Building Brands for a Global Consumer,” “Adapting to the New Luxury Landscape,” and “South East Asia Power of Global Influence.” Key figures and influencers across the fashion industry have been invited to participate in the seminar.

As the developer of some of the world’s most significant global destinations and a pioneer in fashion and luxury retail, Siam Piwat Group is driven by creativity and the aspiration to consistently exceed expectations – a DNA that has enabled it to deliver a diverse array of premium lifestyle experiences and attract over 100 million Thai customers and international tourists annually through the years. With long-standing success that transcends domestic competition, Siam Piwat’s shopping centers have established themselves as some of the world’s best and most closely watched fashion hubs and luxury destinations.

