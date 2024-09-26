Ajinomoto joins forces with BIG to strengthen the first sustainable production with low-carbon nitrogen in Thailand

An important step toward sustainability goals

This collaboration represents a significant step toward the sustainability goals of both companies, with a commitment to conducting business while reducing impacts and restoring the environment. Both companies aim for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The use of low-carbon nitrogen from BIG, certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) (TGO), can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 50% compared to conventional nitrogen. This will effectively lower Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, representing a significant reduction in indirect emissions from the production process.



Ajinomoto is striving for sustainable production

Dr. Thongdee Paso, Managing Director of Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd., said, “The use of low-carbon nitrogen aligns with Ajinomoto's mission to create safe and high-quality food products. We are committed to conducting business while simultaneously working to reduce impacts and restore the environment. This collaboration represents a significant step toward driving our business toward greater sustainability. As part of our approach to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in Thailand, we manage energy use and greenhouse gas emissions from our production processes, aiming to maximize energy efficiency. The use of low-carbon nitrogen from BIG will also be another method for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”