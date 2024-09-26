Ajinomoto joins forces with BIG to strengthen the first sustainable production with low-carbon nitrogen in Thailand

An important step toward sustainability goals
This collaboration represents a significant step toward the sustainability goals of both companies, with a commitment to conducting business while reducing impacts and restoring the environment. Both companies aim for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The use of low-carbon nitrogen from BIG, certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) (TGO), can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 50% compared to conventional nitrogen. This will effectively lower Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, representing a significant reduction in indirect emissions from the production process.
Ajinomoto is striving for sustainable production
Dr. Thongdee Paso, Managing Director of Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd., said, “The use of low-carbon nitrogen aligns with Ajinomoto's mission to create safe and high-quality food products. We are committed to conducting business while simultaneously working to reduce impacts and restore the environment. This collaboration represents a significant step toward driving our business toward greater sustainability. As part of our approach to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in Thailand, we manage energy use and greenhouse gas emissions from our production processes, aiming to maximize energy efficiency. The use of low-carbon nitrogen from BIG will also be another method for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
BIG is committed to driving the transition to a low-carbon society
Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG, said, "BIG is at the forefront of driving innovation for climate action in Thailand. As the first company in Thailand to produce and supply low-carbon industrial gases certified by the TGO, BIG is driving sustainable innovation and empowering industries to reduce their carbon footprint. Our nitrogen production processes result in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by more than 50%, contributing to a more sustainable global market, especially in the face of rising carbon taxes. Supplying low-carbon nitrogen to Ajinomoto marks a significant step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the industrial sector, as well as the first use of low-carbon nitrogen in beverage production in Thailand. This reaffirms BIG's commitment to creating environmentally friendly solutions, aligning with our business strategy of "Generating a Cleaner Future”.”
“Ajinomoto” continuously drives the business towards sustainability with the commitment and dedication of co-creating social and economic value. The company has been working to reduce environmental impacts and promote health and well-being for people, as our vision of “Leading in Creation of Well-Being”, which guides us towards our sustainability goals for 2050, aligns with our core values of The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value: ASV with society sustainably.