“Show and Share Innovation for the Better Life 2024,” 3-power-utility innovation showcase

On this occasion, Mr. Supachai Ek-un, Governor of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), and Mr. Wilas Chaloeysat, Governor of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), joined the opening ceremony together with inventors of the three power utilities, governmental authorities on energy policies and regulations, research-related organizations, investors, and interested people, at Centara Life Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana.
This innovation showcases exhibitions on 46 research and development projects, inventions, and innovations of the three power utilities, covering power business maintenance, social and environmental projects, new businesses, and services. There are also discussion panels on the topics “Policies on innovations to drive three power utilities in the future” and “Utility Green Tariff (UGT)” and 30 other academic talks.
PEA Governor said that PEA gives importance on innovation management and application to drive its business operation in line with good governance, ethical standards, and professional ethics. It aims to increase efficiency, keep abreast of upcoming changes, and drive PEA toward an innovative organization, leading to competitive advantages and sustainable organizational development. PEA has set a strategy to be an organization of digital and green energy innovation in 2024 – 2026, smart energy innovation in 2027 – 2032, and sustainable innovation organization in 2033 – 2037. Moreover, PEA has plans on new technologies such as AMI Microgrid, Mae Hong Son Minigrid, 400 EV Charging Stations, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and PUPAPUMP, a 7.2 kW AC charger to be launched in January 2025. In this event, PEA showcases 15 innovations, e.g., solar PV rooftop and TOU meter installation stimulation and prototype program for searching solar rooftop installation areas using Geographic Information Systems (GIS).
EGAT Governor said that EGAT prioritizes and supports innovation development in accordance with its vision “Innovate Power Solutions for a Better Life.” EGAT’s innovation strategy aligns with national energy policies aimed at promoting clean energy and achieving Carbon Neutrality. With transparency and fairness, EGAT advances research and innovation in collaboration with international and local universities and experts, focusing on power generation from clean energy, including hydrogen and BESS. EGAT is also modernizing infrastructure with digital technologies and supporting the EV ecosystem by developing the EleXA application. EGAT has a knowledge and innovation management policy to provide new insights in the electrical industry to its personnel and stakeholders. Among EGAT’s 15 innovations showcased in this event include an Energy Management System (ENZY), Ultraviolet (Corona) Inspection technology, and a Lineman Lift used for transmission line maintenance.
MEA Governor said that MEA has implemented policies under its vision “Driving Energy for Urban Lifestyles.” MEA has set the innovation strategy in three aspects: 1) Building infrastructure for innovation creation, 2) Fostering a culture of creativity and innovation, and 3) Developing innovations to meet customer and stakeholder needs and ensure organizational sustainability. MEA’s innovations include Field Force Management (FFM) System, MyEnergy Project, reinforced prestress concrete electricity pole, and “Smart Energy” Automatic Transfer Switch.
The three power utilities have been continuously promoting research and development, inventions, and innovations coupled with expanding collaborations in response to energy transition to ensure the quality, stability, and security of the country’s power system for a better life for Thais, sustainably.