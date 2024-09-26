“Show and Share Innovation for the Better Life 2024,” 3-power-utility innovation showcase

EGAT Governor said that EGAT prioritizes and supports innovation development in accordance with its vision “Innovate Power Solutions for a Better Life.” EGAT’s innovation strategy aligns with national energy policies aimed at promoting clean energy and achieving Carbon Neutrality. With transparency and fairness, EGAT advances research and innovation in collaboration with international and local universities and experts, focusing on power generation from clean energy, including hydrogen and BESS. EGAT is also modernizing infrastructure with digital technologies and supporting the EV ecosystem by developing the EleXA application. EGAT has a knowledge and innovation management policy to provide new insights in the electrical industry to its personnel and stakeholders. Among EGAT’s 15 innovations showcased in this event include an Energy Management System (ENZY), Ultraviolet (Corona) Inspection technology, and a Lineman Lift used for transmission line maintenance.

MEA Governor said that MEA has implemented policies under its vision “Driving Energy for Urban Lifestyles.” MEA has set the innovation strategy in three aspects: 1) Building infrastructure for innovation creation, 2) Fostering a culture of creativity and innovation, and 3) Developing innovations to meet customer and stakeholder needs and ensure organizational sustainability. MEA’s innovations include Field Force Management (FFM) System, MyEnergy Project, reinforced prestress concrete electricity pole, and “Smart Energy” Automatic Transfer Switch.

The three power utilities have been continuously promoting research and development, inventions, and innovations coupled with expanding collaborations in response to energy transition to ensure the quality, stability, and security of the country’s power system for a better life for Thais, sustainably.