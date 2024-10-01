EnCo won the 1st Runner-Up of Energy Management in Large Building at the ASEAN Energy Awards 2024

EnCo won the first Runner-up Award in Large Building, Energy Management in Buildings and Industry category, from ASEAN Energy Awards 2024 event held at Landmark Mekong Riverside Hotel Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, emphasizing more than 20 years of EnCo’s leadership in energy conservation and assuring a commitment to create sustainable well-being of Thai people and society.

Mr. Teerapath Sawaengkij, Acting Vice President, Property Management Department, Energy Complex Co., Ltd. or EnCo, representing the company receiving the 1st Runner Up of the Energy Management in Buildings and Industry – Large Building of the ASEAN Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Awards 2024 at ASEAN Energy Awards 2024 event organized by ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE). The ceremony was a part of the 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM 42) taking place at Landmark Mekong Riverside Hotel Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The award consideration criteria included energy saving, environmental and economic impacts, organizational policy on sustainability, reusable implementation in organization, initiation and presentation of ideas in conservation buildings design, etc.