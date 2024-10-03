Thailand featured in Irish Food Board’s 6th Government Trade Mission to Southeast Asia

In its Prioritising Markets - Opportunities for Growth study, Bord Bia identified Thailand and Vietnam and the wider South East Asia region as a priority destination for Irish food and drink exports, with high potential for dairy exports in particular. Since 2019, dairy exports to Thailand have increased from €24 million to €54.9 million in 2023. The largest share of this growth is attributed to full fat milk powders, skimmed milk powders and infant food, while butter has shown strong increases also starting at €1 million in 2022 and increasing to €3.2 million in 2023.

Key priority markets for export within South East Asia are Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, where Bord Bia has its South East Asia headquarters. The region also remains a valuable and increasingly important market destination for Irish seafood and drinks, with seafood exports to Thailand reaching €306K in 2023.

Thailand’s expanding consumer base and increasing preference for premium and health-conscious food products make it a crucial market for Irish food and drink, particularly as changing lifestyles and greater urbanization drive demand for convenient and nutritious options.

Ireland’s Minister Pippa Hackett said, “Meat access is a top priority for the trade mission, and the focus of this year's trade visit to Thailand is to try to secure market access for Irish beef. The country is a high potential growth market for Irish food and drink, and Bord Bia’s work on the ground is laying the roadmap for increased meat and dairy exports here.”

If access is granted for Irish beef exports, Irish exporters would be targeting the food service channel, serving high end international hotels in Thailand.

In 2022, Bord Bia was selected by the European Union (EU) to deliver a three-year dairy promotional campaign, European Dairy – Ireland, Working with Nature which will be launched to Thai buyers and trade media in Bangkok, Thailand during the trade mission. The primary objective of the campaign is to raise awareness of European (Irish) dairy’s availability in the market, ultimately driving preference and import share in the campaign’s five target markets: Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said: “Creating a brand that symbolises Ireland’s heritage, quality and trust or ‘green credentials’ is key. Our aim this week is to further enhance the awareness and reputation of Ireland as a source of sustainable, safe and high-quality European food and drink among customers and consumers in Thailand. We share an understanding that security of supply is key to allowing both countries to plan ahead for growth and success and, as such, we are committed to developing durable business relationships with our customers here.”



