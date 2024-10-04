AIS wins 3 global HR awards at HR Asia 2024 for the sixth consecutive year

AIS announces major milestone by winning 3 prestigious awards at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards 2024. This achievement reflects AIS's unwavering commitment to sustainable and holistic organizational and employee development. The company continuously strengthens and prepares its workforce to support business expansion and align with the vision of becoming a Cognitive Tech-Co, an intelligent telecommunications organization. Furthermore, AIS remains the only company in the telecommunications industry to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for six consecutive years in 2024.
Awards of Pride
1. Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024: For the sixth consecutive year, AIS has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Asia. AIS remains the only company in Thailand’s telecommunications industry to continuously earn this accolade, reflecting its exceptional human resource management capabilities focused on comprehensive employee care across all dimensions.
2. HR Asia DEI Award: This award highlights AIS’s success in implementing well-rounded HR policies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the organization, fostering an environment of acceptance and equality.
3. HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Award: This award underscores AIS’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible business practices. AIS continues to cultivate a culture of sustainability and innovation within the organization, further strengthening its dedication to long-term sustainability.
Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of AIS, stated, “These awards not only affirm AIS’s success as a leading organization in human resource management but also reflect our vision and commitment to creating a work environment that continuously fosters the growth of all employees. Importantly, this year marks the sixth consecutive year that AIS has received the Best Companies to Work for in Asia award, along with two additional awards for DEI and Sustainable Workplace. These accolades underscore our efforts in embedding the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into our organizational culture, making them a core part of our corporate culture. We have applied DEI principles across all departments, from providing employee benefits for skill development, knowledge, and mindset enhancement, to creating a supportive work environment. For example, we have aligned our benefits with equal marriage laws and provided gender reassignment surgery leave.”
“AIS also places great importance on promoting a culture of sustainability and innovation. We encourage our employees with a 'volunteer spirit' and diverse skill sets to come together under the ‘Aunjai Arsa’ initiative to carry out various social activities. These include projects like ‘Aunjai Arsa - Career Development,’ which focuses on sharing knowledge and developing skills for those affected by the economic crisis, and the ‘Jump Thailand Hackathon 2024,’ which allows students to develop innovation to reduce inequality and improve the quality of life for the elderly and people with disabilities, with Aunjai Arsa serving as mentors and advisors throughout the project. All of these achievements are made possible by the collective efforts of our employees who believe in and grow alongside the organization, driving it forward sustainably and helping us realize our vision of becoming a Cognitive Tech-Co.”