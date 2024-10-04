AIS wins 3 global HR awards at HR Asia 2024 for the sixth consecutive year

AIS announces major milestone by winning 3 prestigious awards at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards 2024. This achievement reflects AIS's unwavering commitment to sustainable and holistic organizational and employee development. The company continuously strengthens and prepares its workforce to support business expansion and align with the vision of becoming a Cognitive Tech-Co, an intelligent telecommunications organization. Furthermore, AIS remains the only company in the telecommunications industry to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for six consecutive years in 2024.



Awards of Pride

1. Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024: For the sixth consecutive year, AIS has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Asia. AIS remains the only company in Thailand’s telecommunications industry to continuously earn this accolade, reflecting its exceptional human resource management capabilities focused on comprehensive employee care across all dimensions.

2. HR Asia DEI Award: This award highlights AIS’s success in implementing well-rounded HR policies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the organization, fostering an environment of acceptance and equality.

3. HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Award: This award underscores AIS’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible business practices. AIS continues to cultivate a culture of sustainability and innovation within the organization, further strengthening its dedication to long-term sustainability.