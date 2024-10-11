Sansiri rushes to aid flood victims, emphasizing \"No One Left Behind\", joining forces with partners and volunteers on the ground

"We believe no one anticipated such severe flooding, especially in Chiang Rai, which is facing its worst floods in 80 years. Sansiri cannot remain indifferent. In these difficult times, no one should be forgotten - this is our commitment to helping all groups of people who are currently in distress. We believe in the power of assistance and encouragement during tough times. We want to thank our partners, allies, the Thai Red Cross Society, World Vision Foundation, Sansiri homeowners, and all sectors that are working tirelessly to mobilize help to the fullest extent."

Furthermore, the situation is being closely monitored through volunteer groups on the ground to assess future assistance needs. This includes setting up donation points at the SIRI CAMPUS headquarters and various locations to forward supplies to shelters in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Post-crisis support is also planned, with employees and residents invited to donate for flood recovery and participate in 'Big Cleaning' efforts.

One of Sansiri's core operational principles is to take care of four main pillars: customers, employees, partners, and society. We aim to create a better society, reduce inequality, so that everyone can have a good quality of life and safety. Currently, the No One Left Behind project serves as a bridge connecting cooperation from various sectors ready to take action for society in times of national crisis.



#SansiriWontAbandonAnyone #NoOneLeftBehind #Floods2024 #ChiangRaiFloods #Sansiri #Sansiri40years #YouAreMadeforLife