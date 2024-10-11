Sansiri rushes to aid flood victims, emphasizing \"No One Left Behind\", joining forces with partners and volunteers on the ground

Samatcha Promsiri, Chief of Staff at Sansiri Public Company Limited stated, "Sansiri is deeply concerned about flood victims in various areas and has launched urgent operations under the 'No One Left Behind' #SansiriWontAbandonAnyone project, ensuring no one is left behind. Following the project's initiation in 2020 to help those affected by COVID-19, we are now mobilizing our efforts again in response to the most severe flooding in Chiang Rai in 80 years. We have dispatched special teams of employees to work on the ground in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, collaborating with PLUS Property (a Sansiri subsidiary). We have also donated 2,000,000 baht to the Thai Red Cross Society's flood victim assistance fund. Additionally, we've established emergency shelters and aid centers in the affected areas and nearby regions, starting in Chiang Mai (dcondo Ping) and Chiang Rai, in partnership with World Vision Foundation of Thailand's Chiang Rai branch. Over the past weekend (September 14-15), survival kits with essential supplies were prepared at the Chiang Mai shelter for distribution to those affected in Chiang Rai. Nearby residents and Sansiri homeowners joined in donating items. Moving forward, we will conduct field surveys with World Vision Foundation in Wiang Chai to assess the situation in various provinces and participate in clean-up efforts or 'Big Cleaning' operations."
"We believe no one anticipated such severe flooding, especially in Chiang Rai, which is facing its worst floods in 80 years. Sansiri cannot remain indifferent. In these difficult times, no one should be forgotten - this is our commitment to helping all groups of people who are currently in distress. We believe in the power of assistance and encouragement during tough times. We want to thank our partners, allies, the Thai Red Cross Society, World Vision Foundation, Sansiri homeowners, and all sectors that are working tirelessly to mobilize help to the fullest extent."
Furthermore, the situation is being closely monitored through volunteer groups on the ground to assess future assistance needs. This includes setting up donation points at the SIRI CAMPUS headquarters and various locations to forward supplies to shelters in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Post-crisis support is also planned, with employees and residents invited to donate for flood recovery and participate in 'Big Cleaning' efforts.
One of Sansiri's core operational principles is to take care of four main pillars: customers, employees, partners, and society. We aim to create a better society, reduce inequality, so that everyone can have a good quality of life and safety. Currently, the No One Left Behind project serves as a bridge connecting cooperation from various sectors ready to take action for society in times of national crisis.
#SansiriWontAbandonAnyone #NoOneLeftBehind #Floods2024 #ChiangRaiFloods #Sansiri #Sansiri40years #YouAreMadeforLife