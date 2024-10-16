Revitalising Thai wisdom with modern science: Trinity Jantarach addresses health needs of the underprivileged

From rural farms to the laboratory

After visiting the Ang Thong farm, Trinity took the Snake Jasmine herb harvested by the farmers to the Laboratory of Molecular Medical Mycology at Mahidol University to conduct research in order to test the claim. Under the guidance of Professor Sittinan Chanarat, the chairman of the Biochemistry department at Mahidol University, she began researching alongside graduate students.

Trinity spent 10 months in the lab, actively involved in research, from the herbal extraction to determining the appropriate protocol for testing its inhibition of fungal growth and analysing the results. Throughout the entire process, she learned from the expertise and guidance of the lab’s regular members. The positive results from this research inspired her to develop a skin cream using the Snake Jasmine extract, sourcing the herb from the Ang Thong farm. Eventually, this led her to start her social enterprise, Botanica, aimed at getting the cream into the hands of those who need it.

Botanica’s social impact

Botanica’s first outreach effort involved returning to the Mercy Centre, where the creams were donated to the children under the approval and supervision of the head nurse. Over time, Trinity observed promising results as the condition of their skin notably improved. Next, she journeyed to Ang Thong once more to give back to the farmers who had introduced her to the traditional herb. At both locations, she also taught a health class about the causes, symptoms, and prevention of ringworm.

"Of course, it’s just as important to be aware of the root causes and avoid contracting it in the first place," Trinity explained. "Given their living conditions, I thought I could be helpful by teaching them how to best prevent ringworm infections.”

Since then, the project has grown further, with Botanica participating in multiple clinical outreach events alongside the Princess Mother’s Medical Volunteer Foundation, travelling to rural areas in Thailand where farmers and plantation workers frequently suffer from skin conditions. Most recently, Botanica has organised the donation of 500+ creams to the underprivileged across Chonburi through the Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office.

Looking into the future

Trinity’s journey from volunteering in Khlong Toei to the Ang Thong herb farm and the lab at Mahidol University is a testament to how commitment can lead to real and meaningful impact. By blending Thai traditional knowledge with a modern scientific approach, she aims to continue uplifting the health of underprivileged communities.

When asked what advice she would give to aspiring changemakers of the new generation, she said,