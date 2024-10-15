Exploring 4 trends shaking up the Thai healthcare industry in 2024

1. The rapid growth of online healthcare services is demonstrated, with statistics showing a more than 30% increase in telemedicine usage compared to 2023. Hospitals are adopting digital technology to provide services through applications and online platforms, reducing the need for in-person visits and enhancing convenience for the public.
2. Thailand is transitioning into a fully aged society, with the proportion of the population aged 60 and over expected to reach 1 in 5, or approximately 20% of the total population. This demographic shift is driving an increased demand for healthcare services for the elderly, along with investments in medical infrastructure and the expansion of both public and private hospital networks. Additionally, existing healthcare coverage will need to accommodate significantly rising costs.
3. The expansion of private healthcare services is projected to grow by 15%, fueled by both domestic and international demand. It is estimated that by 2024, this sector will generate revenues of 322 billion baht. This growth will drive to investments in medical IT and enhance capabilities for treating complex diseases. Additionally, it will expand the potential to manage and care for intricate health conditions in collaboration with the government under various healthcare fund entitlements, resulting in greater access to services for the public.
4. The shortage of doctors, particularly in the public sector, stands at approximately 25%, prompting healthcare facilities to incorporate technology to enhance service delivery and improve internal management efficiency. While this can partially address the issue, the doctor shortage remains a significant structural problem, especially in public healthcare institutions.
Mr. Ekarit Thammakun, Managing Director of Backyard Group, a company specializing in health tech solution development, discussed the changes in the Thai healthcare system, stating that these shifts necessitate health technology operators to innovate their service models and products to meet the needs of healthcare facilities and address existing challenges. This issue is not limited to Thailand but extends to the ASEAN region, which shares similar problems of workforce shortages and underdeveloped technological infrastructure that can be further enhanced to support growth and expand service delivery.
"Following the recent COVID-19 situation, many healthcare facilities in Thailand have prioritized the development of medical IT infrastructure and addressed the challenges of cybersecurity. Backyard Group remains committed to developing technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of medical services, especially during this period of rapid transformation in the Thai healthcare system. The company recognizes the importance of utilizing technology to alleviate the workload of healthcare personnel and create systems that respond to diverse needs. We aim to be a partner in advancing Thailand's healthcare sector with solutions that effectively meet the needs of both providers and patients," Mr. Ekarit concluded.
For more details, please visit the website at www.backyard.in.th or contact us at (+66) 2-853-9131.