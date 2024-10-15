Exploring 4 trends shaking up the Thai healthcare industry in 2024

Mr. Ekarit Thammakun, Managing Director of Backyard Group, a company specializing in health tech solution development, discussed the changes in the Thai healthcare system, stating that these shifts necessitate health technology operators to innovate their service models and products to meet the needs of healthcare facilities and address existing challenges. This issue is not limited to Thailand but extends to the ASEAN region, which shares similar problems of workforce shortages and underdeveloped technological infrastructure that can be further enhanced to support growth and expand service delivery.

"Following the recent COVID-19 situation, many healthcare facilities in Thailand have prioritized the development of medical IT infrastructure and addressed the challenges of cybersecurity. Backyard Group remains committed to developing technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of medical services, especially during this period of rapid transformation in the Thai healthcare system. The company recognizes the importance of utilizing technology to alleviate the workload of healthcare personnel and create systems that respond to diverse needs. We aim to be a partner in advancing Thailand's healthcare sector with solutions that effectively meet the needs of both providers and patients," Mr. Ekarit concluded.

