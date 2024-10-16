PTT Group’s startup “P-Dictor” wins National Innovation Award 2024 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2024

Dr. Buranin Rattanasombat, Chief New Business and Sustainability Officer at PTT Public Company Limited (centre) and Patiphat Sumrongthong, Chief Executive Officer at P-Dictor Company Limited (left), recently received the National Innovation Award 2024 – in the category of Innovative Organisation for Small and Medium Enterprises – from the National Innovation Agency (NIA). 

The award was presented by Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Deputy Executive Director of NIA (right), to honour organisations that excel in driving and managing innovation.

P-Dictor is a subsidiary of PTT that specialises in artificial intelligence and predictive data analysis for maintenance systems and monitoring the condition of complex industrial machinery. The company’s solutions enable effective production planning, appropriate maintenance, and efficient cost reduction.

The award reflects P-Dictor’s status as an innovative organisation that applies knowledge from experience and internal innovations at PTT to develop effective technologies. This aligns with PTT Group's strategy to create innovative solutions that generate value to the public and the country, contributing to sustainable growth.

