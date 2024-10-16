PTT Group’s startup “P-Dictor” wins National Innovation Award 2024 

The award was presented by Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Deputy Executive Director of NIA (right), to honour organisations that excel in driving and managing innovation.

P-Dictor is a subsidiary of PTT that specialises in artificial intelligence and predictive data analysis for maintenance systems and monitoring the condition of complex industrial machinery. The company’s solutions enable effective production planning, appropriate maintenance, and efficient cost reduction.

The award reflects P-Dictor’s status as an innovative organisation that applies knowledge from experience and internal innovations at PTT to develop effective technologies. This aligns with PTT Group's strategy to create innovative solutions that generate value to the public and the country, contributing to sustainable growth.