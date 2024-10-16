Dr. Poramaporn, BDMS CEO, named one of Asia\'s most powerful women

This recognition underscores her significant contributions to the healthcare industry and her position as a leading figure in Thailand's business landscape. Notably, Dr. Poramaporn is the only healthcare executive from Thailand to be included in this esteemed ranking, highlighting her exceptional achievements and the growing prominence of Thai women in global leadership.

This ranking aims to honor women who redefine leadership by transforming companies across various industries, driving growth, and fostering innovation to achieve business excellence. These women serve as inspirational role models for future leaders.

BDMS is Thailand's largest private healthcare provider, operating a network of 59 hospitals across the country. The group comprises several well-known hospital brands, including Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Hospital, Phyathai Hospital, Paolo Hospital, BNH Hospital, and Royal Hospital in Cambodia. Additionally, BDMS operates BDMS Wellness Clinic and is involved in other healthcare-related businesses.

