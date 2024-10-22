Organon (Thailand) Ltd. promotes health and elevates women’s quality of life, creating change at the WEPs Awards 2024

Award in the Leadership Commitment category for promoting gender equality: Reinforcing the strength of Organon’s leadership

Maymay Mitisubin, External Affairs and Communications Lead at Organon (Thailand) Ltd., was recently awarded the WEPs Award in the Leadership Commitment category for her efforts in supporting gender equality. This recognition affirms her leadership and dedication to promoting gender equality, a mission Organon has consistently championed.

Discussing her achievement, Maymay said, “This award shows our commitment to advancing women’s equality through a variety of campaigns. One such effort is the Mural Project ‘Her Promise, Our Purpose’, which addresses women’s unmet health needs. We’ve also organized mural painting activities to highlight local artists’ unique perspectives.”

Organon’s global initiative “Her Plan is Her Power” aims to fuel global action and community-led responses to reduce unplanned pregnancy. Under the umbrella of this initiative, Organon Thailand has implemented a strategic partnership with Kenan Foundation Asia ‘Smart Family Life Planning in Action’ which focuses on improving life for vulnerable women, especially female factory and migrant workers in Rayong and Samut Prakan provinces. By sharing knowledge about quality family planning and in collaboration with UNFPA Thailand, The Her Power aims to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights for women and girls, and economic empowerment for women and girls in Thailand.

Community Engagement and Partnerships Award: A model of strengthening through collaboration in communities and industries

As well as Organon’s top executive receiving the prestigious Leadership commitment Award, Organon in Thailand also received an Honorable Mention for its commitment to promoting gender equality. This recognition highlights Organon’s efforts through its Community Engagement & Partnerships initiative, which focuses on activities that engage both the community and industry.

Koen C. Kruijtbosch, Managing Director of Organon (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said it is a great honor for the company to again receive the WEPs Awards Honorable Mention in the Community Engagement and Partnerships category, saying, “This highlights the company’s efforts to promote gender equality through community engagement and collaboration with various stakeholders. They include the APEC SMART FAMILIES initiative, a partnership between the government, private sector, NGOs, and civil society to strengthen families and support women’s health.”

APEC SMART FAMILIES is a great example of empowering women to take control of their healthcare and family planning with high quality. We believe that promoting family planning when individuals are ready and willing, along with raising children to reach their full potential, is the foundation for building healthy families. This, in turn, helps create a strong society, which is vital for Thailand’s development,” he added.

Organon’s efforts in these areas aims to improve the quality of life for women across Thailand and build a more equitable society. Through its leadership in gender equality and improving women’s health across all sectors of society, Organon strives to create a lasting and positive impact.