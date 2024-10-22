GC unites stakeholders to drive Thailand towards a low-carbon society at GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING

GC has made significant strides towards its net-zero emissions target by implementing over 200 projects. These include the adoption of the 5Rs, utilization of renewable energy, integration of technology and digitalization to enhance plant efficiency, and a comprehensive carbon management plan. This plan is being executed in collaboration with the PTT Group and encompasses carbon capture, utilization, and exploration of opportunities in the hydrogen business – crucial initiatives for achieving Net Zero in Thailand's industrial sector. Furthermore, GC collaborates with government agencies, private organizations, and communities in forest planting and conservation efforts, spanning terrestrial, mangrove, and community forests. This extends to research on alternate wetting and drying techniques in rice cultivation.

The GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING marks its fifth year, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration to mitigate global warming and foster a sustainable future. The event invites everyone to embrace Net Zero Lifestyles and features an exhibition of eco-friendly products and innovations. Highlights include environmentally friendly coating solutions for various industries, ranging from automotive coatings and container paints to furniture coatings and packaging. Coating Resins from allnex, a global leader in sustainable chemicals, offer safe usage, reduced waste during production, and enhanced environmental friendliness. The event also showcases biochemical and bioplastic products, including biodegradable plastics such as coffee capsules, packaging, and filaments for 3D printing.

GC is the first Thai company to upgrade its refinery with advanced distillation technology to accommodate used cooking oil as feedstock. This initiative adds value to used oil by transforming it into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a renewable and sustainable energy source with a low-carbon lifecycle that minimizes environmental impact. Commercial production is slated for January 2025. The product has received ISSC Plus and ISSC Corsia sustainability and carbon reduction certifications, assuring effective management throughout the value chain.

"We envision a future where manufacturing transitions towards high-value, low-carbon products," said Narongsak. "This shift is not merely a response to market demands but an investment in low-carbon solutions that will enable the manufacturing sector to collectively achieve net-zero emissions."

The GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING is a significant step towards igniting creativity and uniting GEN S in transforming Thailand and the world towards true sustainability.



