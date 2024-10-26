EVA Air and Airbus establish sustainability cooperation

EVA Air has joined other Asian carriers in committing to the Net Zero 2050 target. This regional commitment aligns with global efforts to reduce aviation’s environmental impact. Taiwan’s aviation industry has also been working to reduce its carbon footprint, with initiatives such as the use of SAF and the adoption of new aircraft technologies.

EVA Air’s recent investment in the latest generation of Airbus aircraft as part of its fleet modernisation programme illustrates its commitment to operating the most efficient aircraft and offering the best passenger comfort. The new fleet will enable an immediate reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions of up to 25% as compared to previous generation aircraft.

EVA Air has already demonstrated its leadership with SAF adoption in August 2023 when the carrier performed its first passenger flight from Haneda Airport to Songshan Airport using 40% SAF blend.

The Taiwanese airline has launched several operations improvement programmes, including low-drag approach, continuous descent operations and flexible loading of portable water. The carrier has also implemented near-term initiatives including a carbon offset programme which allows passengers to offer their carbon emissions by contributing to various environmental projects.

As a major lever in the journey towards the decarbonisation of the aerospace industry, SAF brings an average 80% reduction in carbon emissions over the life cycle compared with fossil fuels, from production to end use. All Airbus aircraft are already able to operate with up to 50% SAF. Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100% SAF by 2030.

