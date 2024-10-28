Thailand\'s rail system takes a leap forward: Ministry of Transport partners with Italian firm to enhance infrastructure

This collaboration will introduce advanced technology to inspect, analyze, and maintain Thailand's rail infrastructure, leading to increased efficiency and safety, and reduced risk of accidents. By leveraging Nplus's expertise in SHM, Thailand aims to elevate its rail infrastructure to international standards, improving the nation's overall competitiveness. This partnership marks a significant step towards a more robust and reliable rail system in Thailand, contributing to the country's economic development and improving the lives of its people.
RTRDA and Nplus S.r.l. Sign MOU to Advance Rail Technology in Thailand
Bangkok, October 24, 2027 – The Rail Technology Research and Development Agency (Public Organization) of Thailand (RTRDA) and Nplus S.r.l. of Italy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of rail technology, innovation, and sustainable growth in Thailand's railway industry.
The signing ceremony was presided over by Dr. Chayatan Phromsorn , Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, and witnessed by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chotchai Chareonngam, Chairman of the RTRDA Board, and H.E. Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of Italy to Thailand. Dr. Julathep Kajornchaiyakul, Director of RTRDA, and Mr. Giordano Riello, President of Nplus S.r.l., signed the MOU at the Sukhothai Hotel in Bangkok.
Mr. Chayatham emphasized the importance of continuous expansion and improvement of Thailand's railway network under the 20-Year National Strategy. He highlighted the role of cutting-edge innovation in enhancing operational efficiency and safety in rail infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the collaboration with Nplus, with its expertise in infrastructure management systems, will contribute significantly to the advancement of rail technology and innovation in Thailand.
Dr. Julathep expressed his honor in formalizing the partnership with Nplus, stating that the collaboration will leverage the combined strengths and expertise of both organizations to enhance safety, reliability, and efficiency in Thailand's railway sector. He emphasized the commitment to driving improvements in the rail network by utilizing advanced infrastructure management systems and practices.
This partnership comes at a crucial time as Thailand's railway industry is undergoing a major transformation. The assessment and upgrade of aging infrastructure are essential to ensure safe and convenient transportation. RTRDA, as a key agency under the Ministry of Transport, is responsible for driving the development and implementation of rail technology projects. Nplus, a leading Italian company specializing in Structural Health Monitoring (SHM), brings extensive expertise and a commitment to innovation, safety, and efficiency.
The MOU signifies a major step towards innovative infrastructure management technologies in the rail sector. It demonstrates a commitment to developing rail technology, promoting innovation, and driving sustainable growth within the industry. This collaboration marks a significant stride towards a future where rail transport is safer, more sustainable, and technologically advanced, with positive implications for the railway industry in Thailand.