Thailand\'s rail system takes a leap forward: Ministry of Transport partners with Italian firm to enhance infrastructure

RTRDA and Nplus S.r.l. Sign MOU to Advance Rail Technology in Thailand

Bangkok, October 24, 2027 – The Rail Technology Research and Development Agency (Public Organization) of Thailand (RTRDA) and Nplus S.r.l. of Italy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of rail technology, innovation, and sustainable growth in Thailand's railway industry.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Dr. Chayatan Phromsorn , Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, and witnessed by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chotchai Chareonngam, Chairman of the RTRDA Board, and H.E. Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of Italy to Thailand. Dr. Julathep Kajornchaiyakul, Director of RTRDA, and Mr. Giordano Riello, President of Nplus S.r.l., signed the MOU at the Sukhothai Hotel in Bangkok.

Mr. Chayatham emphasized the importance of continuous expansion and improvement of Thailand's railway network under the 20-Year National Strategy. He highlighted the role of cutting-edge innovation in enhancing operational efficiency and safety in rail infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the collaboration with Nplus, with its expertise in infrastructure management systems, will contribute significantly to the advancement of rail technology and innovation in Thailand.