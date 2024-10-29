'King Power' celebrates 35th anniversary with a major campaign to awaken the purchasing power of high season travelers in Q4

Ms. Woramas Sriwattanaprapha, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, said "King Power Group celebrates its 35th anniversary with the "KING POWER DELIGHTS AND SURPRISES" campaign, reinforcing its success as a leader in the travel retail business and a destination of happiness for travelers from around the world."

"This year, it was held under the concept of "BIRTHDAY CELEBESTION. The happiness of the year is possible." On this occasion, we would like to express our gratitude to King Power customers for their support over the past 35 years by focusing on creating a unique experience to meet the needs of all customer groups. Traffic is expected to increase by 294%, while stimulating spending in the fourth quarter as part of driving the Thai economy to grow sustainably," she said.