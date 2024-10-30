Explore tomorrow\'s innovation at TAIWAN EXPO 2024 in Thailand on November 21-23

In addition to product and solution showcases, the expo will also offer business matching activities, giving Thai businesses the opportunity to engage directly with Taiwanese companies and explore potential collaborations. Attendees will have access to a range of seminars and forums, providing insights into medical innovation, smart manufacturing, and green technologies designed to foster collaboration between businesses.

Mr. Woody Wang added, “The bilateral trade between Taiwan and Thailand reached US$16.2 billion in 2023, making Thailand the 13rd largest trading partner of Taiwan. There are 74 investment projects from Taiwan in Thailand for the three quarters of 2024, totaling US$45.8 million, representing cases increase of 24% percent from the same period of the previous year. The industry with the highest investment value is electronic parts manufacturing, reflecting the expansion of trade and investment between Thailand and Taiwan. At the same time, there are still many opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries in the future. Therefore, the return of TAIWAN EXPO 2024 in Thailand is an important platform to create business cooperation so that the economies of both countries can grow together.”

TAIWAN EXPO 2024 will serve as an essential platform for knowledge sharing, business growth, and long-term partnerships, ensuring that attendees have access to the latest innovations while enjoying cultural performances and the opportunity to win exciting prizes, including round-trip tickets to Taipei and other destinations.



Event Information

Taiwan Expo 2024 in Thailand

● Date: November 21-23, 2024

● Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

● Venue: Hall 5, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok

● Website: https://thai.taiwanexpoasean.com/en/index.html



About TAITRA

Established in 1970, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is a non-profit organization focused on promoting Taiwanese businesses and helping them expand into global markets. With over 1,300 professionals, TAITRA operates 62 international offices and 5 local offices to support businesses in Taiwan and across the world.



About TAIWAN EXPO

Since its inception in 2017, TAIWAN EXPO has become a premier platform for Taiwanese businesses to explore and expand into ASEAN, India, Japan, USA and Germany. Held across 35 editions in 14 cities across 9 countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, India, USA, Japan and Germany., TAIWAN EXPO offers opportunities for business collaboration, networking, and knowledge sharing through its business conferences, industry forums, and exhibitions.