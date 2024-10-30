Explore tomorrow\'s innovation at TAIWAN EXPO 2024 in Thailand on November 21-23

Bangkok, Thailand — The International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan, in collaboration with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), is thrilled to announce the return of TAIWAN EXPO 2024, taking place from November 21-23, 2024, at Hall 5, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok. This year’s event promises to deliver new business opportunities by showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that meet the needs of every industry.
Mr. Woody Wang, Deputy Executive Director of the Market Development Department at TAITRA, emphasized the significance of this year’s expo. "Building on the success of previous collaborations, the past five TAIWAN EXPO in Thailand has successfully assisted 919 Taiwanese companies in expanding into the Thai market, attracted over 169,000 visitors, and generated more than US$317 million in business opportunities. This year, we are committed to creating even greater value for Thai businesses by showcasing the latest innovations from Taiwan."
With over 170 leading Taiwanese companies and 220 booths, TAIWAN EXPO 2024 will provide a comprehensive platform for business development, networking, and exploring the latest trends. The expo will highlight innovations across five key themes: Smart Manufacturing, focusing on advanced technologies designed to improve industrial efficiency and promote environmentally sustainable production processes; Smart Medical, which will feature cutting-edge healthcare solutions aimed at enhancing patient care and medical outcomes; Smart Lifestyle, introducing innovative, sustainable products designed to improve daily life convenience and quality; Circular Economy, showcasing solutions that help industries achieve net-zero emissions, focusing on green packaging and eco-friendly practices and Culture & Tourism, spotlighting Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage, art, and tourism, fostering meaningful cultural exchanges and business connections. TAIWAN SELECT will be offering a wide range of delectable Taiwanese food and presenting a healthy lifestyle. Besides, Thais are invited to engage with the Taiwanese cultural experiences such as indigo dyeing and lantern making.
In addition to product and solution showcases, the expo will also offer business matching activities, giving Thai businesses the opportunity to engage directly with Taiwanese companies and explore potential collaborations. Attendees will have access to a range of seminars and forums, providing insights into medical innovation, smart manufacturing, and green technologies designed to foster collaboration between businesses.
Mr. Woody Wang added, “The bilateral trade between Taiwan and Thailand reached US$16.2 billion in 2023, making Thailand the 13rd largest trading partner of Taiwan. There are 74 investment projects from Taiwan in Thailand for the three quarters of 2024, totaling US$45.8 million, representing cases increase of 24% percent from the same period of the previous year. The industry with the highest investment value is electronic parts manufacturing, reflecting the expansion of trade and investment between Thailand and Taiwan. At the same time, there are still many opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries in the future. Therefore, the return of TAIWAN EXPO 2024 in Thailand is an important platform to create business cooperation so that the economies of both countries can grow together.”
TAIWAN EXPO 2024 will serve as an essential platform for knowledge sharing, business growth, and long-term partnerships, ensuring that attendees have access to the latest innovations while enjoying cultural performances and the opportunity to win exciting prizes, including round-trip tickets to Taipei and other destinations.
Event Information
Taiwan Expo 2024 in Thailand
● Date: November 21-23, 2024
● Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
● Venue: Hall 5, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok
● Website: https://thai.taiwanexpoasean.com/en/index.html
About TAITRA
Established in 1970, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is a non-profit organization focused on promoting Taiwanese businesses and helping them expand into global markets. With over 1,300 professionals, TAITRA operates 62 international offices and 5 local offices to support businesses in Taiwan and across the world.
About TAIWAN EXPO
Since its inception in 2017, TAIWAN EXPO has become a premier platform for Taiwanese businesses to explore and expand into ASEAN, India, Japan, USA and Germany. Held across 35 editions in 14 cities across 9 countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, India, USA, Japan and Germany., TAIWAN EXPO offers opportunities for business collaboration, networking, and knowledge sharing through its business conferences, industry forums, and exhibitions.