Crafting exceptional digital products and services that delight users

Building for Delight

Creating delight starts with understanding what delight means in the context of a specific product or service. User research plays a crucial role in uncovering pain points—those moments where users feel confused, frustrated, or anxious.

One thing that stood out in my work with different companies was how their discovery processes varied depending on their growth stage.

In early-stage startups like SimpleRelevance (TechStars Chicago 2013, acquired by Rise Interactive) and Xendit (YCombinator Spring 2015, Indonesia’s largest B2B unicorn), discovery focused on delighting high-value clients, or “whales.” User research centred on meeting their needs and solving their problems. However, customer support functions were often barebones, so there wasn’t much data to gather from those touchpoints.

As SimpleRelevance and Xendit entered their hyper-growth phase, the discovery focus expanded to include additional user segments. At this stage, customer support teams were more established, providing valuable data that could be leveraged to improve product features and resolve emerging issues.

Larger organisations like the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Agoda had a broader discovery process. They researched all user segments and focused on localisation to tailor experiences to regional markets. Their customer support teams also interacted with customers, so it was possible to leverage the data from that customer interaction to help identify issues for product development.

Though companies varied in their approach, they shared common practices. They all used a mix of qualitative and quantitative research methods -—user interviews, contextual inquiries, and shadowing as well as surveys, analytics, and customer support logs. This combination helped them understand what frustrates users and informed the design of what might result in delightful experiences.



Designing for Delight

Once we understand user pain points, it’s time to design for delight. Dana Chisnell, a founding member of the United States Digital Service (USDS), describes three primary approaches to designing for delight: Pleasure, Flow, and Meaning.

Pleasure: Delight can be achieved by anticipating users' needs and contexts. For instance, the weather app Swackett enhances the experience by using dynamic illustrations to suggest outfits based on the forecast, turning the mundane task of checking the weather into a fun, engaging activity.

Flow: Creating a seamless experience that matches users' mental models also fosters delight. When users quickly grasp how a system operates and receive immediate feedback, they enter a flow state, making tasks feel effortless. Amazon's 1-Click checkout exemplifies this with its simple interface and speedy process, reducing friction and enhancing user satisfaction.

Meaning: Finally, delight comes from connecting users to a larger purpose. Freitag, which makes bags from recycled truck tarps, gives customers a sense of contribution to sustainability. Their functional products carry meaning, allowing users to feel they’re positively impacting the environment.

While designing for delight, it's important to remember that delight only works when users' basic expectations are met. No amount of pleasurable, meaningful, or flow-driven experiences will satisfy users if a product's core functionality fails to meet their needs.

In conclusion, delight is a powerful tool in product design but requires a deep understanding of the user’s context and needs. By focusing on user research, leveraging insights from the customers at every stage of a company's growth, and employing approaches like Pleasure, Flow, and Meaning, we can create digital experiences that meet user expectations and exceed them, leaving them with an experience that is truly delightful.