CPF's Q3/2024 net profit soars 504% to 7.3 billion Baht, marking strong recovery from previous year's loss, focusing on sustainable innovation

The company, which operates across 17 countries and exports to over 50 markets worldwide, achieved total sales of 142,703 million baht, with 62% from international operations and 38% from Thailand operations. Net profit surged to 7.3 billion baht, marking a dramatic turnaround from a 1.8 billion baht loss in Q3 2023.

The impressive recovery stems from enhanced gross profit margins and significantly stronger performance from joint ventures and partnerships, which saw nearly six times increase in profit contribution.

CPF's gross profit margin rose significantly to 15.4% in Q3 2024, marking a substantial improvement from 10.0% in the same period last year. This robust performance was driven by strong recovery in Vietnam's pig market, with prices climbing due to supply adjustments following previous outbreaks. Additionally, successful cost optimization across global operations thanks to enhanced production efficiency and lower animal feed raw material prices compared to last year. This was attributed by successful development and sourcing of cost-effective alternative raw materials while maintaining nutritional standards.