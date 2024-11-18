MASTER claims title as Southeast Asia\'s leading cosmetic surgery provider partners with Indonesia\'s “Lumeo Health”

This collaboration underscores the company's commitment to expanding its market presence and boosting growth potential. By focusing on advanced technology and continuously growing its network of business alliances, MASTER aims to enhance its regional competitiveness, driving both the cosmetic surgery industry and medical tourism forward.
Dr. Raweewat Maschamadol, Executive Chairman of Master Style Public Company Limited ("MASTER"), operator of Masterpiece Specialty Hospital and a leader in the beauty industry across Thailand and Asia, stated that MASTER GROUP was dedicated to significant expansion within Southeast Asia, a high-potential market for cosmetic surgery and specialized medical care. The region is witnessing growing purchasing power and an increasing demand for beauty procedures among younger generations, driving rapid growth in service demand. Expanding into new markets such as Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia is a key milestone in solidifying regional leadership and reinforcing MASTER's commitment to providing international-quality services. MASTER aims to establish itself as the hub for cosmetic surgery in Southeast Asia.
“We are seeing strong growth in the regional market, fueled by robust economic potential and increasing demand from both medical tourists and local populations, who are showing a growing interest in cosmetic surgery and beauty procedures. This trend is particularly evident in countries like Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, where high-purchasing-power populations are increasingly turning to cosmetic surgery. We have successfully expanded our customer base and seen remarkable growth in our international clients, thanks to collaborations with influencer networks and online marketing channels, which have played a key role in building recognition and trust in MASTER as the go-to regional hub for cosmetic surgery. Our focus remains on integrating advanced medical techniques and modern technologies into our services, while continuing to expand our network of business alliances to drive growth and strengthen our regional competitiveness,” said Dr. Raweewat.
Miss Lapasrada Lertpanurot, Chief Executive Officer of Master Style Public Company Limited ("MASTER"), shared that the company is transitioning to become a "Regional Company," through continuous collaborations with MASTER PARTNERS across the region to strengthen the company's presence in the Southeast Asian market. MASTER recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lumeo Health, a leading Jakarta-based company specializing in cosmetic surgery and medical tourism consulting in Southeast Asia.
The company's domestic growth remains robust, with MASTER GROUP operating over 90 service points across Thailand, strategically located in key regions nationwide. The company offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of all customer segments, specializing in both cosmetic surgery and specialized medical care. This diverse offering is a key strength, allowing MASTER to address a broad spectrum of customer demands and ensure high levels of satisfaction for both domestic and international clients.
Dr. Queencha Chaidy, Chief Executive Officer of Lumeo Health, expressed her honor in partnering with Masterpiece Specialty Hospital, a leading force in the beauty industry in Thailand and Southeast Asia. She anticipated that this MOU would serve as a significant step forward in advancing cosmetic surgery and driving regional growth.