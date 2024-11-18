MASTER claims title as Southeast Asia\'s leading cosmetic surgery provider partners with Indonesia\'s “Lumeo Health”

This collaboration underscores the company's commitment to expanding its market presence and boosting growth potential. By focusing on advanced technology and continuously growing its network of business alliances, MASTER aims to enhance its regional competitiveness, driving both the cosmetic surgery industry and medical tourism forward.

Dr. Raweewat Maschamadol, Executive Chairman of Master Style Public Company Limited ("MASTER"), operator of Masterpiece Specialty Hospital and a leader in the beauty industry across Thailand and Asia, stated that MASTER GROUP was dedicated to significant expansion within Southeast Asia, a high-potential market for cosmetic surgery and specialized medical care. The region is witnessing growing purchasing power and an increasing demand for beauty procedures among younger generations, driving rapid growth in service demand. Expanding into new markets such as Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia is a key milestone in solidifying regional leadership and reinforcing MASTER's commitment to providing international-quality services. MASTER aims to establish itself as the hub for cosmetic surgery in Southeast Asia.