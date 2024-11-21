Elevating Taiwan-Thailand collaboration and showcasing smart innovations in the New Southbound Policy

Centered around the theme "Advancing Smart New Southbound," the expo features 170 Taiwanese companies across 10 pavilions and 6 major exhibit areas. These exhibits highlight innovations in Smart Manufacturing, Smart Medical, Smart Lifestyle, Circular Economy and Culture & Tourism.
In addition to industry forums, seminars, and business matchmaking events, Taiwan Expo in Thailand 2024 also brings expanded cultural and tourism elements, including a special TAIWAN SELECT area that showcases Taiwanese healthy cuisine and culture. Visitors can enjoy hands-on activities like Taiwanese zodiac lantern-making and Taiwan native plant color workshop, drawing enthusiastic crowds and showcasing Taiwan’s unique cultural charm.
Ms. Cynthia Kiang, Director-General of International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA) stated "With the global shift in supply chains, Thailand, with its strategic location, favorable investment climate, strong domestic market, and increasingly competitive industrial clusters, has become a key destination for foreign investment. Taiwan’s strengths in semiconductors, smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, and green technology align perfectly with Thailand's goals for industrial transformation. Through Taiwan Expo, we hope to deepen industry collaboration, assist Thailand in achieving industrial upgrades, and expand economic, technological, cultural, and social exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand to create more win-win opportunities."
Mr. Chang Chun-Fu, Ambassador of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand emphasized the longstanding friendship and close economic cooperation between Taiwan and Thailand. "Taiwanese companies investing and establishing manufacturing bases in Thailand have contributed jobs and technical expertise. In the educational sector, exchanges are growing, with the number of Thai students in Taiwan quadrupling and Taiwanese students in Thailand growing sixfold over the past decade. With a solid foundation of cultural and tourism exchanges, Taiwan and Thailand are poised to be ideal partners in creating a smarter, greener future together."
Mr. James Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) described Taiwan Expo as a leading platform for showcasing Taiwan’s strengths in both technology and innovation. The spotlight on smart manufacturing this year highlights solutions such as digital monitoring, AI-optimized scheduling, carbon inventory tools, eco-friendly processors, and carbon management systems, all of which support Thailand’s journey toward net-zero transformation and address global climate change challenges. Furthermore, the circular economy is crucial for Thailand’s sustainable industrial growth. Taiwan’s expertise in recycling technology, resource reuse, and sustainable packaging will provide Thailand with valuable solutions and offer opportunities for technical collaboration, industry integration, and talent development.
The smart healthcare sector is another key focus, with several Taiwanese hospitals, including Changhua Christian Hospital, Shuang Ho Hospital, and Taipei Wanfang Hospital, presenting specialized medical services. A smart ward scenario zone has been created in partnership with Taiwan’s medical technology companies, illustrating future healthcare environments that could help Thailand’s healthcare system meet the needs of an aging population, improve service quality, and alleviate pressure on the medical system.
Enriching Industry Exchanges and Cultural Activities
Taiwan Expo in Thailand 2024 will host a series of industry forums and events, including the "2024 Taiwan and Thailand Smart Healthcare Conference Innovative Medical Technology in Climate Change Resilience, ESG, and Sustainable Healthcare", the "Taiwan-Thailand Smart Medical Device Industry Collaboration Forum & Business Opportunity Discussion", and the "2024 Taiwan-Thailand Health Forum".
Additionally, for the circular economy and smart manufacturing sectors, activities include the "2024 Taiwan and Thailand BCG Seminar", the "Taiwan-Thailand Smart Machinery International Talent Cultivation and Exchange Forum", the " Taiwan-Thailand Industrial IoT Technology Dialogue and Matchmaking for Net-Zero Emissions", the " Taiwan and Thailand One-on-One Matchmaking for Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robootics Association", and the " Taiwan-Japan Business Cooperation Seminar and Biz Matching in Thailand 2024". Cultural exchange activities will include a special natural dye workshop led by Taiwanese artisans, further fostering collaboration and building cultural bridges between the Taiwanese and Thai industries.
Now in its 8th year, Taiwan Expo continues to showcase Taiwan's technology and innovation to the world. We warmly invite partners worldwide to join Taiwan in creating a brighter, shared future.
TAIWAN EXPO 2024 in Thailand runs from November 21-23, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hall 5, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Admission is free, offering attendees a unique chance to connect, innovate, and explore the future of Taiwanese innovation.
For more information, visit https://thai.taiwanexpoasean.com/en/index.html.