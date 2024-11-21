Elevating Taiwan-Thailand collaboration and showcasing smart innovations in the New Southbound Policy

Centered around the theme "Advancing Smart New Southbound," the expo features 170 Taiwanese companies across 10 pavilions and 6 major exhibit areas. These exhibits highlight innovations in Smart Manufacturing, Smart Medical, Smart Lifestyle, Circular Economy and Culture & Tourism.

In addition to industry forums, seminars, and business matchmaking events, Taiwan Expo in Thailand 2024 also brings expanded cultural and tourism elements, including a special TAIWAN SELECT area that showcases Taiwanese healthy cuisine and culture. Visitors can enjoy hands-on activities like Taiwanese zodiac lantern-making and Taiwan native plant color workshop, drawing enthusiastic crowds and showcasing Taiwan’s unique cultural charm.

Ms. Cynthia Kiang, Director-General of International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA) stated "With the global shift in supply chains, Thailand, with its strategic location, favorable investment climate, strong domestic market, and increasingly competitive industrial clusters, has become a key destination for foreign investment. Taiwan’s strengths in semiconductors, smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, and green technology align perfectly with Thailand's goals for industrial transformation. Through Taiwan Expo, we hope to deepen industry collaboration, assist Thailand in achieving industrial upgrades, and expand economic, technological, cultural, and social exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand to create more win-win opportunities."