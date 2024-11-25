Bosch receives the Prime Minister’s road safety award 

In line with Bosch’s mission “Invented for life” Bosch has embarked on a “Road Safety Improvement” project leveraging its expertise and experience in traffic accident research and vehicle safety systems. Started in 2018, the project aims to support Thailand in updating its traffic accident research model. The objective is to enable scientific investigation of traffic accidents so that key factors contributing to such accidents can be identified. Some of these factors relate to infrastructure, education and awareness, and vehicle safety systems.

In 2023 alone, Thailand reported 808,127 traffic related injuries and 14,094 fatalities (source: Thai RSC), highlighting a critical need for various counter measures. Identifying and finding solutions to address key factors that lead to traffic accidents can help in reducing the rate of road traffic accidents and fatalities.

“We are honored to be recognized for the work we’re doing to promote better road safety,” said Thomas Lich, senior expert and worldwide team leader for accident research at Bosch. “At Bosch, we envision a future where advanced safety systems in every vehicle contribute to a safer journey for all on the road. Quality accident research data has helped us enhance our mobility safety systems in the past 20 years. By sharing our know-how in accident research, we hope more people and institutions will gain access to life-saving insights and technology to prevent traffic accidents. We believe this will help transform road safety standards and set new benchmarks for vehicle safety.”