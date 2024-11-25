Global awareness of value-based healthcare trend at BDMS 2024 Annual Academic Meeting

The event featured a keynote address by Ms. Jennifer L. Bright, President and CEO of the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) in the United States, during the BDMS Academic Annual Meeting 2024, held from November 18 to 22, 2024, at the BDMS Connect Center on Wireless Road in Bangkok.

As a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services, BDMS collaborates with ICHOM to implement the Value-Based Healthcare approach. This concept arises from the global challenges of limited medical resources, rising healthcare costs, and suboptimal health outcomes. These issues are prevalent worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The speaker emphasized the necessity for the global healthcare system to shift from traditional process-based metrics, which fail to fully meet patients' healthcare needs, such as the integration of mental health with physical health care, to outcome-based measures that prioritize patient results. This shift aims to improve both clinical outcomes and patient-reported outcomes, including quality of life and functional ability.