EGAT highlights the Triple S strategy at COP29 to drive Thailand’s energy transition for achieving carbon neutrality

Furthermore, EGAT hosted an exhibition at the Thailand Pavilion, highlighting climate innovation and technology for the power sector as follows:

ENZY Platform: It is a smart energy management system in real time for maximum efficiency. It analyzes data from electricity generation, power consumption, and other relevant sources using AI technology to provide control and suggestions for improving energy efficiency. Additionally, the system alerts users when electricity consumption exceeds the set target.

It is a smart energy management system in real time for maximum efficiency. It analyzes data from electricity generation, power consumption, and other relevant sources using AI technology to provide control and suggestions for improving energy efficiency. Additionally, the system alerts users when electricity consumption exceeds the set target. EGAT EV Business Solutions: Products and services related to EV charging stations support the growth of Thailand’s EV industry, including design and installation services for charging stations, application “EleXA” used to locate and reserve charging stations, and platform “BackEN EV” for managing charging station networks and processing data.

Products and services related to EV charging stations support the growth of Thailand’s EV industry, including design and installation services for charging stations, application “EleXA” used to locate and reserve charging stations, and platform “BackEN EV” for managing charging station networks and processing data. Floating Solar Project: It is a model of clean energy power plant to enable continuous electricity generation from renewable energy, combining solar power and hydropower.

“EGAT is committed to leveraging power innovation and technology to develop the nation’s power grid, supporting energy transition to achieve Carbon Neutrality. This effort aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness at both regional and global levels, fostering economic growth for Thailand,” concluded Mr. Eakarat Samintarapanya.