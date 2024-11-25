EGAT highlights the Triple S strategy at COP29 to drive Thailand’s energy transition for achieving carbon neutrality

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2024

EGAT joined the Thai Delegation at Thailand Pavilion during COP29, presenting the Triple S strategy which leverages technology and innovation to drive eco-friendly electricity generation, aiming to move Thailand toward carbon neutrality.

Mr. Eakarat Samintarapanya, Assistant Governor – Power Plant Planning of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), stated that EGAT was part of the Thai Delegation participating in a side event of the 29th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Professor Dr. Pisut Painmanakul, an EGAT Board member, joined a seminar titled “Energy Transition towards Carbon Neutrality,” highlighting the Triple S strategy:

  • Sources Transformation: Increasing the share of renewable energy in the generation mix and upgrading power plants and the electricity grid with advanced technologies
  • Sink Co-creation: Increasing sources for carbon absorption and storage
  • Support Measures Mechanism: Encouraging collaboration across sectors for efficient energy use while implementing social and environmental projects to create shared value for communities surrounding EGAT’s dams and power plants

One of the pilot projects is Mae Moh Smart City which aims to develop Mae Moh District in Lampang Province to be a low-carbon city with three aspects: Smart Energy, Smart Environment, and Smart Economy. EGAT also plans to expand the similar project to Rajjaprabha Dam and Krabi Power Plant. Moreover, Mr. Chatchawan Vongmahadlek and Mr. Chakrit Yenti from EGAT Power Plant Management and Construction Division presented a project titled “From Waste to Solutions: Compostable Packaging and Biomass Products for a Cleaner Environment.” The agricultural waste is converted into biomass pellets with noise and heat reduction properties, addressing the problem of agricultural waste burning, a cause of PM2.5 and global warming, and driving Thailand to achieve the goal of greenhouse gas reduction.

Furthermore, EGAT hosted an exhibition at the Thailand Pavilion, highlighting climate innovation and technology for the power sector as follows:

  • ENZY Platform: It is a smart energy management system in real time for maximum efficiency. It analyzes data from electricity generation, power consumption, and other relevant sources using AI technology to provide control and suggestions for improving energy efficiency. Additionally, the system alerts users when electricity consumption exceeds the set target.
  • EGAT EV Business Solutions: Products and services related to EV charging stations support the growth of Thailand’s EV industry, including design and installation services for charging stations, application “EleXA” used to locate and reserve charging stations, and platform “BackEN EV” for managing charging station networks and processing data.
  • Floating Solar Project: It is a model of clean energy power plant to enable continuous electricity generation from renewable energy, combining solar power and hydropower.

“EGAT is committed to leveraging power innovation and technology to develop the nation’s power grid, supporting energy transition to achieve Carbon Neutrality. This effort aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness at both regional and global levels, fostering economic growth for Thailand,” concluded Mr. Eakarat Samintarapanya.

