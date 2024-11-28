C.P. Group warns against fraudulent investment scams using senior chairman’s name

These fraudulent materials aim to deceive the public into participating in fake investment schemes by offering promises of high returns.

C.P. Group confirms that these claims are entirely false and have no connection to the organization or Mr. Chearavanont. Such unauthorized use of his name and image is unlawful and constitutes a clear violation of the law. We strongly advise the public not to trust or engage with any transactions based on these false claims, as they may result in financial loss or theft of personal information.

Additionally, we urge everyone not to share or forward these misleading messages to prevent the spread of fake news. If you encounter suspicious content, please report it to the Cyber Police via hotline 1441

C.P. Group appreciates your cooperation in protecting personal and community safety from such fraudulent activities.