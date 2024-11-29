Taiwan Excellence inspires change with \"One Good Habit, Love the Earth\" campaign online and onsite at TAIWAN EXPO

Combining online and onsite activities, the campaign demonstrated how small, impactful actions can collectively lead to significant change for the environment.

The online challenge, launched in early November, invited participants to choose one sustainable habit from a list of 14 impactful actions and commit to consistently for 21 days, from November 1 to 21, 2024. Participants documented their efforts by sharing photos and posts on social media, using hashtags such as #TaiwanExcellence, #OneGoodHabit, and #TELoveTheEarth. Popular habits included bringing reusable bottles, reducing waste through recycling, and conserving energy by unplugging unused devices.

To further extend the campaign’s impact and provide an opportunity for those who couldn’t join the full 21-day online challenge, Taiwan Excellence brought the initiative to life at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion during TAIWAN EXPO, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from November 21-23, 2024. The onsite "One Good Habit, Love the Earth: Booth Challenge" allowed visitors to actively participate in the campaign. Visitors selected one of the 14 sustainability actions, took a photo to symbolize their commitment, and shared it on social media with campaign hashtags.