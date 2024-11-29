Banyan Tree Residences Sichon hosts exclusive evening with UOB Bank at Clara Restaurant

In partnership with UOB Privilege Bank, the event welcomed a select group of high-net-worth individuals and distinguished guests for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, live music, and insightful presentations.
The event highlighted the vision and prestige of Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, redefining luxury living along the tranquil Gulf of Thailand. Guests enjoyed presentations from Urasaya Property, the visionary developer behind the project, alongside Banyan Group, UOB Bank, and bespoke furniture artisans P. Tendercool. These discussions emphasised the development’s world-class amenities, exclusive lifestyle offerings, and investment potential.
Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Property Development, underscored the project’s unique appeal: “We are proud to be associated with Banyan Tree Residences Sichon. This development represents an exceptional opportunity for discerning investors and those seeking a luxurious second home. Sichon’s natural beauty and tranquillity offer the perfect setting for an exclusive and sophisticated lifestyle.”
Ravi Chandran, Executive Director of Urasaya Property and former CEO of Laguna Phuket, added: “This event allowed us to connect with our distinguished guests and showcase the unparalleled lifestyle and investment potential of Banyan Tree Residences Sichon. Our mission is to create residences that harmonise luxury with the breathtaking beauty of Sichon Beach.”
The reception showcased the project’s exclusive benefits, including access to Banyan Tree’s globally renowned hospitality services. Guests enjoyed a curated menu by Michelin Guide-listed Clara Restaurant, ranked No. 24 among the world’s Best Italian Restaurants by Top 50 Italy. Adding to the evening’s sophistication was a soulful jazz and blues performance by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Keithen Carter. The event also featured an exclusive display of exquisite craftsmanship by Bangkok-based bespoke furniture makers P. Tendercool.
The event reinforced Banyan Tree Residences Sichon’s status as a premier destination for discerning investors and homeowners, combining serene beachfront living with unmatched luxury and exclusivity.
To learn more about Banyan Tree Residences Sichon or to arrange a private viewing, please contact: