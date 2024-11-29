Banyan Tree Residences Sichon hosts exclusive evening with UOB Bank at Clara Restaurant

In partnership with UOB Privilege Bank, the event welcomed a select group of high-net-worth individuals and distinguished guests for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, live music, and insightful presentations.

The event highlighted the vision and prestige of Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, redefining luxury living along the tranquil Gulf of Thailand. Guests enjoyed presentations from Urasaya Property, the visionary developer behind the project, alongside Banyan Group, UOB Bank, and bespoke furniture artisans P. Tendercool. These discussions emphasised the development’s world-class amenities, exclusive lifestyle offerings, and investment potential.

Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Property Development, underscored the project’s unique appeal: “We are proud to be associated with Banyan Tree Residences Sichon. This development represents an exceptional opportunity for discerning investors and those seeking a luxurious second home. Sichon’s natural beauty and tranquillity offer the perfect setting for an exclusive and sophisticated lifestyle.”