EGAT and GIZ celebrate CIF’s success, expanding green cooling innovation network toward carbon neutrality

On November 28, 2024, Mr. Hans-Ulrich Südbeck, Deputy Chief of Mission and Head of Economic Affairs, German Embassy Bangkok; Mr. Timo Menniken, Country Director of GIZ Thailand and Malaysia; Mr. Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment; Professor Dr. Pisut Painmanakul, a Board Member of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT); and Mr. Thidade Eiamsai, EGAT Deputy Governor – Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy; attended the ceremony celebrating the success of CIF and GCI III in Thailand and Asia, held at Siam Hall on the 6th floor, Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, Bangkok.
Mr. Hans-Ulrich Südbeck, Deputy Chief of Mission and Head of Economic Affairs, German Embassy Bangkok, stated that the successful outcomes of CIF and GCI III in Thailand and Asia have truly demonstrated the power of international partnership, supported by the government agencies from Germany and Thailand, Thai universities, and private sectors. These initiatives promote the use of environmentally-friendly natural refrigerants to reduce energy consumption and mitigate impacts on climate change of the energy-intensive cooling industry which significantly releases greenhouse gas. Germany’s approach to green cooling comprises:
1. Regulatory measures: Assisting partner countries in improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions
2. Financial incentives: Supporting the development of energy-efficient cooling technology
3. Technological support: Enhancing capacity building and knowledge sharing among stakeholders.
The collaboration and innovation contribute to the certification of industrial standards for R290 air-conditioning products, marking a significant step in adopting natural refrigerants in Thailand.
Mr. Eakarat Samintarapanya, EGAT Assistant Governor – Power Plant Planning and President of CIF Management Committee, revealed that over the past three years, EGAT and GIZ have expanded their collaboration in promoting sustainable cooling industry in Thailand by establishing CIF to implement various initiatives to drive air-conditioning and cooling industry of Thailand to achieve green cooling technology. Key activities include improving laboratory facilities to test and certify the safety and energy efficiency of refrigerators, certifying products using natural refrigerants, establishing a training center for the safe use of natural refrigerants, training technicians, promoting Label No.5 energy-efficient refrigerators using natural refrigerants, conducting solar-powered refrigerator demonstration project, supporting the change of commercial display refrigerators, and promoting proper waste management of air-conditioners and refrigerants. All efforts will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 40,000 tCO2e, supporting Thailand’s air-conditioning and cooling industry in driving Thailand toward Carbon Neutrality.