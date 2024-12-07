EGAT and GIZ celebrate CIF’s success, expanding green cooling innovation network toward carbon neutrality

Mr. Hans-Ulrich Südbeck, Deputy Chief of Mission and Head of Economic Affairs, German Embassy Bangkok, stated that the successful outcomes of CIF and GCI III in Thailand and Asia have truly demonstrated the power of international partnership, supported by the government agencies from Germany and Thailand, Thai universities, and private sectors. These initiatives promote the use of environmentally-friendly natural refrigerants to reduce energy consumption and mitigate impacts on climate change of the energy-intensive cooling industry which significantly releases greenhouse gas. Germany’s approach to green cooling comprises:

1. Regulatory measures: Assisting partner countries in improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions

2. Financial incentives: Supporting the development of energy-efficient cooling technology

3. Technological support: Enhancing capacity building and knowledge sharing among stakeholders.