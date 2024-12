Experience cutting-edge Smart Farming innovations and efficient water management practices at this premier event.



Event Schedule:

December 12-13, 2024: Symposium at T-Six 5 Phenomenal Hotel

December 14, 2024: Visit at Kubota Farm, Chonburi

Individuals interested in the event are welcome to attend on December 12, 2024.

Scan QR code to register.

For more information, visit our Facebook Page: InWepf-Thailand​