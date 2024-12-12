Bosch joins the Thai-European Business Association Seminar & Panel Discussion at the Bangkok Motor Expo 2024 

Bangkok, Thailand – Dubbed as “Southeast Asia’s EV Pioneer”, Thailand’s EV market has experienced significant progress over the years, growing six percent in the first 10 months of 2024, amid a global slowdown of electric vehicle adoption.

In a panel discussion hosted by the Thai-European Business Association (TEBA) at the recent Bangkok Motor Expo, Bosch emphasized its commitment to the industry through long-term investments in technology as Thailand accelerates its journey towards future mobility. The panel, joined by Thailand’s Board of Investment, Mercedes-Benz, and Umicore, further emphasized the need for adaptability and flexibility in order to respond to changing market conditions, technological advancements, and consumer preferences. “The transformation of Thailand’s automotive industry requires agility as the dynamic EV market continues to evolve. Bosch is optimistic about the government’s support to bolster the industry,” said Joseph Hong, managing director of Bosch Thailand and Laos.