An epicurean journey begins: Skyview Hotel Bangkok announces exclusive wine pairing dinner with new Executive Chef Dessi De Vries

Known for his impeccable technique and innovative approach to cooking, Chef Dessi unveiled his signature creations at an Exclusive Wine Pairing Dinner on Friday 29 November at PRIME Restaurant.

An Evening of Elegance: The Wine Pairing Dinner

This exclusive event showcased Chef Dessi’s artistry through a meticulously curated five-course menu, featuring premium ingredients paired with an exquisite selection of wines.

Highlights of the Evening:

Amuse-Bouche: Langoustine served with free-flow Brushtail Estate Sparkling Wine

Live food stations: Guests explored wine-paired culinary delights at interactive stations.

Featured Pairings:

Hamachi: Paired with Cranswick Lakefield Chardonnay

Iberico Pork: Complemented by Terre Di Mario Vino Rosso

Norwegian Salmon: Matched with Mataverde Family Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Barbary Duck: Paired with Terre Di Mario Montepulciano D'Abruzzo DOP

Guests were invited to embark on a gastronomic journey, where each pairing was thoughtfully designed to enhance flavors and textures of the dishes, delivering a harmonious and memorable dining experience.