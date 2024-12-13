An epicurean journey begins: Skyview Hotel Bangkok announces exclusive wine pairing dinner with new Executive Chef Dessi De Vries

Bangkok, 22 November 2024 — Skyview Hotel Bangkok is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chef Dessi De Vries as its new Executive Chef, ushering in a new era of culinary excellence.

Known for his impeccable technique and innovative approach to cooking, Chef Dessi unveiled his signature creations at an Exclusive Wine Pairing Dinner on Friday 29 November at PRIME Restaurant.

An Evening of Elegance: The Wine Pairing Dinner

This exclusive event showcased Chef Dessi’s artistry through a meticulously curated five-course menu, featuring premium ingredients paired with an exquisite selection of wines. 

Highlights of the Evening:

  • Amuse-Bouche: Langoustine served with free-flow Brushtail Estate Sparkling Wine
  • Live food stations: Guests explored wine-paired culinary delights at interactive stations.

Featured Pairings:

  • Hamachi: Paired with Cranswick Lakefield Chardonnay
  • Iberico Pork: Complemented by Terre Di Mario Vino Rosso
  • Norwegian Salmon: Matched with Mataverde Family Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 
  • Barbary Duck: Paired with Terre Di Mario Montepulciano D'Abruzzo DOP

Guests were invited to embark on a gastronomic journey, where each pairing was thoughtfully designed to enhance flavors and textures of the dishes, delivering a harmonious and memorable dining experience.

Meet Chef Dessi: A Global Culinary Visionary

Hailing from The Netherlands, Chef Dessi brings a wealth of experience from prestigious kitchens around the globe, including Michelin-starred restaurants, royal households, and five-star luxury hotels.  

His career highlights include:

  • Serving as Executive Chef for the Dutch royal family, preparing meals for visiting dignitaries and royalty.
  • Honing his craft in renowned establishments such as Auberge De Kieviet and Petrossian Paris.
  • Leading culinary teams in international destinations such as the Maldives, Vietnam, and Thailand, where he blended traditional flavors with modern techniques.

Chef Dessi’s passion for innovation and his dedication to elevating dining experiences promise to redefine Skyview Hotel Bangkok’s culinary offerings.

A Night to Remember

The Wine Pairing Dinner offered an intimate glimpse of Chef Dessi’s culinary vision, setting the stage for an exciting future at Skyview Hotel Bangkok.

A New Chapter for Skyview Hotel Bangkok

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Dessi to our team,” said Markus Hesse, General Manager of Skyview Hotel Bangkok. “His global expertise and fresh perspective will undoubtedly elevate our dining experiences.  The Wine Pairing Dinner was just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable journey.”

About Skyview Hotel Bangkok

Skyview Hotel Bangkok is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Bangkok’s dynamic EM District. Offering world-class accommodations, exceptional dining, and elegant event spaces, the hotel is dedicated to providing exceptional service and an unforgettable experience for both business and leisure travelers.

Bookings and Inquiries:
For dining reservations, please contact our team:
Call: 02-011-1111
Email: [email protected] 
https://skyviewhotel.com/

