An epicurean journey begins: Skyview Hotel Bangkok announces exclusive wine pairing dinner with new Executive Chef Dessi De Vries

Known for his impeccable technique and innovative approach to cooking, Chef Dessi unveiled his signature creations at an Exclusive Wine Pairing Dinner on Friday 29 November at PRIME Restaurant.
An Evening of Elegance: The Wine Pairing Dinner
This exclusive event showcased Chef Dessi’s artistry through a meticulously curated five-course menu, featuring premium ingredients paired with an exquisite selection of wines.
Highlights of the Evening:
Featured Pairings:
Guests were invited to embark on a gastronomic journey, where each pairing was thoughtfully designed to enhance flavors and textures of the dishes, delivering a harmonious and memorable dining experience.
Meet Chef Dessi: A Global Culinary Visionary
Hailing from The Netherlands, Chef Dessi brings a wealth of experience from prestigious kitchens around the globe, including Michelin-starred restaurants, royal households, and five-star luxury hotels.
His career highlights include:
Chef Dessi’s passion for innovation and his dedication to elevating dining experiences promise to redefine Skyview Hotel Bangkok’s culinary offerings.
A Night to Remember
The Wine Pairing Dinner offered an intimate glimpse of Chef Dessi’s culinary vision, setting the stage for an exciting future at Skyview Hotel Bangkok.
A New Chapter for Skyview Hotel Bangkok
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Dessi to our team,” said Markus Hesse, General Manager of Skyview Hotel Bangkok. “His global expertise and fresh perspective will undoubtedly elevate our dining experiences. The Wine Pairing Dinner was just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable journey.”
About Skyview Hotel Bangkok
Skyview Hotel Bangkok is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Bangkok’s dynamic EM District. Offering world-class accommodations, exceptional dining, and elegant event spaces, the hotel is dedicated to providing exceptional service and an unforgettable experience for both business and leisure travelers.
Bookings and Inquiries:
For dining reservations, please contact our team:
Call: 02-011-1111
Email: [email protected]
https://skyviewhotel.com/