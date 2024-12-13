This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

From December 16, 2024, to January 5, 2025, Sirocco, Breeze, and the celebrated two-Michelin-starred restaurants Chef’s Table and Mezzaluna will present exclusive Festive Menus, crafted by top chefs to highlight distinctive flavors and premium ingredients. Each venue’s signature holiday menu is designed to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience that can only be enjoyed once a year.



Laser Mapping Spectacle: A Fusion of Height, Heritage, and Innovation

From December 24 to December 31, 2024, lebua will present one of the highest laser mapping shows in the world. This visual marvel will take place on the 64th floor, where lebua’s renowned neo-classical architectural structure will serve as the canvas for a vibrant and dynamic display of lights. The laser mapping will highlight the elegance and grandeur of the building’s iconic design, merging heritage with cutting-edge technology to create a mesmerizing experience high above the Bangkok skyline. This unprecedented display is set to become a landmark attraction of the season, capturing the attention of guests and passersby alike.