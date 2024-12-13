This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024

Bangkok, Thailand – In 2024, lebua Hotels & Resorts is redefining its brand, creating a new level of excitement and anticipation as it enters a transformative era. This festive season, lebua is set to elevate Bangkok’s holiday celebrations with a unique blend of luxurious dining, cutting-edge entertainment, and panoramic views.

From December 16, 2024, to January 5, 2025, Sirocco, Breeze, and the celebrated two-Michelin-starred restaurants Chef’s Table and Mezzaluna will present exclusive Festive Menus, crafted by top chefs to highlight distinctive flavors and premium ingredients. Each venue’s signature holiday menu is designed to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience that can only be enjoyed once a year.

This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season


Laser Mapping Spectacle: A Fusion of Height, Heritage, and Innovation

From December 24 to December 31, 2024, lebua will present one of the highest laser mapping shows in the world. This visual marvel will take place on the 64th floor, where lebua’s renowned neo-classical architectural structure will serve as the canvas for a vibrant and dynamic display of lights. The laser mapping will highlight the elegance and grandeur of the building’s iconic design, merging heritage with cutting-edge technology to create a mesmerizing experience high above the Bangkok skyline. This unprecedented display is set to become a landmark attraction of the season, capturing the attention of guests and passersby alike.

This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

The New Year’s Eve event on December 31, 2024, will be a centerpiece of the season, featuring the following attractions:

  • Thailand’s Highest Laser Mapping Spectacle: On the 64th floor, lebua will present one of the highest laser mapping shows in the world, creating a breathtaking visual experience set against the Bangkok skyline.
  • Aerial Acrobatics by Leng Rajanikara: The Dome at lebua will be transformed into a stage for an exclusive aerial acrobatics performance by Rajanikara Leng Kaewdee, the acclaimed winner of Thailand’s Got Talent Season 2, providing a thrilling spectacle for guests.
  • Panoramic Fireworks Views Across Bangkok: On New Year’s Eve, lebua’s prime riverside location offers an unparalleled viewing experience of Bangkok’s fireworks display. From The Dome’s bars and restaurants, guests will have a front-row seat to a panoramic “wall of fireworks” as it lights up the city, with bursts of color stretching along the Chao Phraya River and across the Bangkok skyline. This captivating view, along with the luxurious ambiance of lebua’s venues, makes for an unmatched way to welcome 2025.

This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

An Invitation to an Unmatched Holiday Experience

The Festive Season at lebua represents a unique blend of culinary mastery and immersive entertainment, allowing guests to savor the season’s joy in an exclusive, elegant setting. This carefully crafted experience is designed to inspire, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a memorable holiday celebration.

This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

This year, lebua ushers in a new era: Redefining luxury and excitement for the festive season

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy