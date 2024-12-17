Nobu Bangkok elevates New Year’s Eve celebrations with world-class cuisine and sparkling city views

As the sun sets on December 31st, 2024, revelers can enjoy uplifting end-of-year festivities and creative cuisine, accompanied with panoramic views of Bangkok’s twinkling lights. Within this stunning rooftop setting, couples, families and friends can savor the unique cuisine of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the legendary chef who blends traditional Japanese recipes with Peruvian influences.

At Nobu Bangkok’s 58th floor restaurant and terrace, the “New Year’s Eve Set Menu” features an exquisite selection of dishes such as Lobster Inaniwa Ceviche, which showcases sweet and succulent lobster in a Peruvian ceviche style, accompanied with Japanese Inaniwa noodles; King Crab Truffle Crust, which infuses tender Taraba crab with the aroma of truffle; and Japanese Beef Foie Gras Mustard Miso, a wonderfully tender cut of A5 Japanese wagyu beef with silky-smooth foie gras, mustard and miso.

Alternatively, guests on the elegant 57th floor outdoor terrace and 60th floor Nobu Rooftop Bar will be treated to “Premium Canape & Sushi Selections” including Caviar Avocado Taco, Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi, Wagyu Short Ribs with Wasabi Salsa, Scallop Shiso Salsa, and chef-selected Sushi.