Celebrate the Festive Season with Exclusive Gift Hampers from Blue by Alain Ducasse

Elevate your holiday traditions this year with an exclusive collection of luxury festive hampers thoughtfully curated to spread love, joy, and a touch of indulgence. Featuring a selection of artisanal treats and elegant offerings, these hampers are the perfect way to share the spirit of the season with those who matter most.
The Ultimate Festive Collection
Celebrate the season in ultimate style with this luxurious limited edition hamper crafted to delight and impress. Featuring six artisanal cookies, a festive Apple Pie Oolong tea blend beautifully packaged in a custom-designed tin box, and a signature Blue candle, it is perfect for sharing or indulging yourself. With only 100 hampers available at THB 3,500, this is your chance to make the holidays extraordinary.
Decadent Dozen Assortment
Discover the perfect holiday indulgence with our decadent selection priced at THB 1,700. This curated collection features 12 artisanal cookies in six exquisite flavours, crafted with premium ingredients, including chocolate from the Alain Ducasse Manufacture. The flavours include Hazelnut Praline, Pistachio Praline, Cocoa Nib Praline, Cocoa Paste Praline, Peanut Praline, and Milk Chocolate Caramel Praline, offering a delightful medley of tastes and textures to elevate your festive celebrations.
Pandanttone Panettone
This limited-edition creation is crafted in small batches by Executive Pastry Chef Christophe Grilo, using a starter yeast he has meticulously nurtured since 2009. The firm levain undergoes a 16-hour fermentation process, producing a perfectly soft texture. Infused with the aromatic essence of pandan, this 750g panettone delivers a distinctive East-meets-West flavour experience. Priced at THB 2,800 and limited to just 100 pieces, this masterpiece is an exclusive and unforgettable addition to any festive celebration.
The Noel Collection
Delight in this thoughtfully curated selection of six Christmas cookies crafted from exquisite Alain Ducasse chocolate. Priced at THB 800, this festive assortment features three delectable flavours — Hazelnut Praline, Pistachio Praline, and Cocoa Nib Praline — in vibrant holiday colours. Each cookie offers a unique taste of seasonal cheer, making it the perfect treat for sharing the joy of the holidays.
Chocolate Orange Bliss Panettone – Thb 1,200
The Chocolate Orange Bliss Panettone is a harmonious blend of rich Alain Ducasse chocolate and fragrant orange, creating a festive flavour pairing that’s simply unforgettable. Meticulously crafted in small batches, this 500 gms special edition panettone is made with starter yeast nurtured by Executive Pastry Chef Grilo since 2009 and firm levain, undergoing a 16-hour fermentation process to achieve its impeccable texture and irresistible flavour. Priced at THB 1,200, it’s the perfect centrepiece for festive gatherings or a thoughtful gift to delight your loved ones.
Blue Signature Candle
Exclusively created for Blue by Alain Ducasse, this soy wax candle fills your space with the captivating fragrance of “Library”— a sophisticated blend of galbanum, amber, and musk. More than just a candle, it transforms any setting into a haven of enchanting ambience while reflecting a commitment to sustainable craftsmanship.
Blue Exclusive Tea Box Set
Indulge in the Blue Exclusive Tea Box Set, a luxurious collection of three signature blends: the delicate Chao Phraya Blend, the comforting Apple Pie Oolong, and the distinctive Shades of Blue Blend. Priced at THB 2,750, this beautifully curated set is perfect for gifting or elevating your tea rituals with flavours that capture the essence of sophistication. The Chao Phraya Blend and the Apple Pie Oolong are available separately at THB 1,250 a tin.
All prices are exclusive of 7% VAT and are available for purchase from 28 November 2024 to 15 January 2025, with a minimum three-day advance order required. Orders can be placed in person at Blue by Alain Ducasse at ICONSIAM, by phone at +66(0)6-5731-2346, via LINE ID: BlueByAlainDucasse, or by email at [email protected]. Full payment is required at the time of order, and hampers can be collected at Blue by Alain Ducasse on the scheduled date.