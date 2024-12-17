Celebrate the Festive Season with Exclusive Gift Hampers from Blue by Alain Ducasse

The Noel Collection

Delight in this thoughtfully curated selection of six Christmas cookies crafted from exquisite Alain Ducasse chocolate. Priced at THB 800, this festive assortment features three delectable flavours — Hazelnut Praline, Pistachio Praline, and Cocoa Nib Praline — in vibrant holiday colours. Each cookie offers a unique taste of seasonal cheer, making it the perfect treat for sharing the joy of the holidays.





Chocolate Orange Bliss Panettone – Thb 1,200

The Chocolate Orange Bliss Panettone is a harmonious blend of rich Alain Ducasse chocolate and fragrant orange, creating a festive flavour pairing that’s simply unforgettable. Meticulously crafted in small batches, this 500 gms special edition panettone is made with starter yeast nurtured by Executive Pastry Chef Grilo since 2009 and firm levain, undergoing a 16-hour fermentation process to achieve its impeccable texture and irresistible flavour. Priced at THB 1,200, it’s the perfect centrepiece for festive gatherings or a thoughtful gift to delight your loved ones.



Blue Signature Candle

Exclusively created for Blue by Alain Ducasse, this soy wax candle fills your space with the captivating fragrance of “Library”— a sophisticated blend of galbanum, amber, and musk. More than just a candle, it transforms any setting into a haven of enchanting ambience while reflecting a commitment to sustainable craftsmanship.



Blue Exclusive Tea Box Set

Indulge in the Blue Exclusive Tea Box Set, a luxurious collection of three signature blends: the delicate Chao Phraya Blend, the comforting Apple Pie Oolong, and the distinctive Shades of Blue Blend. Priced at THB 2,750, this beautifully curated set is perfect for gifting or elevating your tea rituals with flavours that capture the essence of sophistication. The Chao Phraya Blend and the Apple Pie Oolong are available separately at THB 1,250 a tin.

All prices are exclusive of 7% VAT and are available for purchase from 28 November 2024 to 15 January 2025, with a minimum three-day advance order required. Orders can be placed in person at Blue by Alain Ducasse at ICONSIAM, by phone at +66(0)6-5731-2346, via LINE ID: BlueByAlainDucasse, or by email at [email protected]. Full payment is required at the time of order, and hampers can be collected at Blue by Alain Ducasse on the scheduled date.