Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Exquisite Chinese Cuisine and Sparkling Skyline Views at K by Vicky Cheng

On Tuesday December 31st, 2024 (17:30 – 01:00 hrs), guests can come together at the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, a soaring skyscraper in the city center, for a night of vibrant festivities featuring innovative Cantonese and Chiu Chow cuisine, special cocktails and mocktails inspired by Chinese tea, and sparkling metropolitan night-time skyline views.
The “New Year's Eve Set Menu” by Michelin-starred chef Vicky Cheng will present a sensational seven-course culinary journey, featuring premium delicacies such as Botan shrimp, braised shark fin with dried abalone, squab, tofu, and sea cucumber. This exquisite epicurean experience will start as the sun sets, with the dinner from 17:30 – 20:00 hrs, followed by an upbeat countdown party until 01:00 hrs.
For couples and friends seeking a social evening of fine food, the “New Year's Eve Late Night Sharing Set” will be available from 20:30 – 00:30 hrs and offers a similar set menu with the added indulgence of lobster in premium wine sauce. Special promotions on alcoholic beverages, including white and red wine, will be available to help the party go with a swing!
Finally, guests seeking a more relaxed New Year’s Eve celebration can savor the “Al Fresco Outdoor Terrace” package, which is available from 21:30 - 01:00 hrs and offers scenic views and a countdown party with spectacular fireworks over the Chao Phraya River from Bangkok’s best viewpoint.
K by Vicky Cheng, the first restaurant outside Hong Kong by Vicky Cheng, the visionary Michelin-starred Hong Kong chef, is set on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire in central Bangkok. Inspired by the “kilin”, a legendary creature with a gentle and compassionate spirit, this elegant venue elevates contemporary Chinese flavors with panoramic skyline vistas. Amid this enchanting ambiance, surrounded by striking artworks, deep hues of red and gold, and intricately carved wooden panels to symbolize longevity and prosperity, this sophisticated yet inviting restaurant sets the stage for truly unforgettable occasions.
Don't miss the chance to elevate your New Year's Eve celebrations – come and create lasting memories from twilight until the early hours of 2025 at K by Vicky Cheng!
K by Vicky Cheng is accessible via BTS skytrain at Chong Nonsi Station, Exit 5. For more information and reservations, please call +66 (0) 2 407 1654, email [email protected], or contact us via these channels:
Website: www.kbyvickycheng.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/kbyvickycheng
Instagram: www.instagram.com/kbyvickycheng