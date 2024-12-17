Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Exquisite Chinese Cuisine and Sparkling Skyline Views at K by Vicky Cheng

On Tuesday December 31st, 2024 (17:30 – 01:00 hrs), guests can come together at the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, a soaring skyscraper in the city center, for a night of vibrant festivities featuring innovative Cantonese and Chiu Chow cuisine, special cocktails and mocktails inspired by Chinese tea, and sparkling metropolitan night-time skyline views.

The “New Year's Eve Set Menu” by Michelin-starred chef Vicky Cheng will present a sensational seven-course culinary journey, featuring premium delicacies such as Botan shrimp, braised shark fin with dried abalone, squab, tofu, and sea cucumber. This exquisite epicurean experience will start as the sun sets, with the dinner from 17:30 – 20:00 hrs, followed by an upbeat countdown party until 01:00 hrs.

For couples and friends seeking a social evening of fine food, the “New Year's Eve Late Night Sharing Set” will be available from 20:30 – 00:30 hrs and offers a similar set menu with the added indulgence of lobster in premium wine sauce. Special promotions on alcoholic beverages, including white and red wine, will be available to help the party go with a swing!