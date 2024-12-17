Celebrate New Year\'s Eve with Exquisite Thai Cuisine Under the Twinkling Stars at Le Du Kaan

On Tuesday, December 31st, 2024 (19:30 to 01:00 hrs), Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, the Michelin-starred chef and a rising star on the Asian culinary scene, invites couples, families and friends to gather together on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire and ring in the New Year in style with an evening of fine Thai flavors and panoramic views of the curving Chao Phraya River. Guests can experience enticing cuisine, with a contemporary Thai menu and refreshing beverages, with premium and high-premium packages to elevate every occasion.
Le Du Kaan’s menu focuses on fresh ingredients, locally and sustainably sourced directly from Thai farmers and fishing villages. Each ingredient takes diners on a cultural journey, creating new sensations and stimulating all the senses. For New Year's Eve, Chef Ton will transport diners on an immersive nine-course culinary journey starting with appetizers of Soft Shell Crab Som Tum and Pomelo Shrimp Salad, followed by locally sourced and boldly prepared Fish Plah, and Grilled Seafood from Thai fishing communities, including Phuket lobster, squid, tiger prawns, fish, and oysters.
Grilled Thai Tajima Wagyu will delight meat lovers, while the authentic Thai Crab Curry with Sawtooth Herbs will showcase fresh sea crab, and Duck Nam Tok is a rare and distinctive dish of smoky duck in a spicy style sauce. This nine-course menu finishes with Banana Pudding and special festive desserts.
Throughout the evening, revelers will be treated to a wide range of beers, red and white wines at the lounge, main restaurant, Wari, and Wela seating areas. Standard and deluxe tickets also include Champagne, while premium and high-premium tickets also offer vodka! And of course, all guests will have a front row seat to the spectacular fireworks over Bangkok’s skyline at midnight.
The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Le Du Kaan will take place on December 31st, 2024, from 19:30 to 01:00 hrs, with prices for the nine-course menu and free-flow drinks starting at THB 19,000 per person!
Reservations are available via Megatix: megatix.in.th/events/le-du-kaan-ring-in-the-new-year-in-style-a-thai-feast-with-stunning-skyline-views.
For more information about Le Du Kaan, please call +66 (0) 2 407 1654, email [email protected], or contact us via these channels:
Website: www.ledukaan.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ledukaan
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ledukaan