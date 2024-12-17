Celebrate New Year\'s Eve with Exquisite Thai Cuisine Under the Twinkling Stars at Le Du Kaan

Grilled Thai Tajima Wagyu will delight meat lovers, while the authentic Thai Crab Curry with Sawtooth Herbs will showcase fresh sea crab, and Duck Nam Tok is a rare and distinctive dish of smoky duck in a spicy style sauce. This nine-course menu finishes with Banana Pudding and special festive desserts.

Throughout the evening, revelers will be treated to a wide range of beers, red and white wines at the lounge, main restaurant, Wari, and Wela seating areas. Standard and deluxe tickets also include Champagne, while premium and high-premium tickets also offer vodka! And of course, all guests will have a front row seat to the spectacular fireworks over Bangkok’s skyline at midnight.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Le Du Kaan will take place on December 31st, 2024, from 19:30 to 01:00 hrs, with prices for the nine-course menu and free-flow drinks starting at THB 19,000 per person!

Reservations are available via Megatix: megatix.in.th/events/le-du-kaan-ring-in-the-new-year-in-style-a-thai-feast-with-stunning-skyline-views.

For more information about Le Du Kaan, please call +66 (0) 2 407 1654, email [email protected], or contact us via these channels:

Website: www.ledukaan.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ledukaan

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ledukaan