BTS Group Holdings PCL has been listed in the SET ESG Ratings for its 6th consecutive year

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2024
BANGKOK, 16 December, 2024 – BTS Group Holdings PCL was included in the SET ESG Ratings Awards 2024 (previously known as Thailand Sustainability Investment List or THSI) for the 6th consecutive year by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), with this year being ranked with an “AA” ESG rating within the Services sector.
This inclusion has reflected BTS Group’s unwavering commitment to further developing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices as an essential part of the Company’s operational identity.