EGAT opens Pressure Control and Natural Gas Measurement Station at Bang Pakong Combined Cycle Power Plant Block 1

Mr Thepparat Theppitak, governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), presided over the opening ceremony of the Pressure Control and Natural Gas Measurement Station at the Bang Pakong Combined Cycle Power Plant Block 1. The station will receive natural gas through the 5th onshore pipeline from PTT Public Company Limited. The event was attended by EGAT executives and related agencies at the Bang Pakong Combined Cycle Power Plant Block 1 in Chachoengsao province on December 19, 2024.

EGAT began construction of the station on February 7, 2022, by changing the natural gas supply route from Line 1, running through PTT's Block Value 6 Gas Pressure Station to the 5th onshore pipeline, which connects to PTT's BP4 Gas Control Station.

This change was made because the original pipeline had been used for a long time and could no longer accommodate the increased gas volume. The new Pressure Control Station can transport approximately 220 million cubic feet of gas per day and received approval for gas delivery to the system from PTT on December 20, 2024.

This new station helps strengthen the country’s energy stability, particularly for the electricity system in the central region, and will serve as a model for future replacement power plants by EGAT.