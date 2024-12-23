Fitch Ratings ranks EGAT’s international credit rating at “BBB+”

Fitch Ratings Ltd. (Fitch) has announced the results of EGAT’s credit ratings. For the international credit rating, EGAT has been rated at “BBB+,” comparable to Thailand’s rating, and EGAT’s “Outlook” is also at the “Stable” level as a result of EGAT’s financial strength, despite taking on the Fuel Adjustment Cost (Ft) for the people in accordance with the government policy. EGAT has received strong support from the government sector and plays an important role as a state enterprise responsible for Thailand’s electricity generation and procurement, as well as the transmission system to ensure national power system security. It shows EGAT’s strength and ability to repay debt and manage liquidity, which will be beneficial for raising funds in the capital market, domestically and internationally, for investing in various projects in the future. It also shows EGAT’s potential and credit reliability to customers.