BTS Group celebrates its place as the “World’s Most Sustainable Transportation Company” for the fifth consecutive year

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group has been selected as an index constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2024 in the emerging markets sector for the seventh consecutive year, further reinforcing its position as the first and only transportation company from Thailand to be listed within the DJSI. Furthermore, BTS Group was ranked number one globally within the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector for the fifth consecutive year.
The Company’s success in being the world’s most sustainable transportation company has proven to be a great source of pride to both the organisation and the nation. The Company’s excellent sustainability performance has greatly reflected the progress in sustainable development within Thailand, as well as demonstrating its commitment to conduct business responsibly in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals or UN SDGs.
Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer of BTS Group, stated, “This year’s achievement marks the seventh consecutive year that BTS Group has been recognised in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), while maintaining the number one global rank in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector for five consecutive years. As we expand our business, we aim to grow our sustainability footprint, driving long-term value creation for all stakeholders. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and reinforces our role as a proud Thai organisation serving the Thai people while setting benchmarks on the global stage as the world’s most sustainable transportation company.”
BTS Group’s operational approach has actively adhered to the basis of sustainable practices by integrating environmental and social focus, coupled with economic growth and good corporate governance principles, to continuously and sustainably grow its business. At the same time, the Company dedicates its results to the creation of positive impact for communities, society, and the environment. Since the BTS SkyTrain’s opening in 1999, the most notable positive impact created has been achieved by its facilitation to allow passengers to avoid over 2.1 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent, a major cause of global warming, from 4 billion passenger trips, which is equivalent to planting 222 million trees.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices or DJSI, powered by S&P Global, are a family of indices evaluating the sustainability performance of corporates, widely recognised worldwide. The evaluation aims to ensure companies’ commitment to management disciplines, which have been demonstrated in prudent financial and investment practices, sustainable management policies and viable business progression, covering all three sustainability dimensions of ESG, generating sustainable returns for investors, as well as creating long-term value for all stakeholders.