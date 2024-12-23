BTS Group celebrates its place as the “World’s Most Sustainable Transportation Company” for the fifth consecutive year

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group has been selected as an index constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2024 in the emerging markets sector for the seventh consecutive year, further reinforcing its position as the first and only transportation company from Thailand to be listed within the DJSI. Furthermore, BTS Group was ranked number one globally within the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector for the fifth consecutive year.

The Company’s success in being the world’s most sustainable transportation company has proven to be a great source of pride to both the organisation and the nation. The Company’s excellent sustainability performance has greatly reflected the progress in sustainable development within Thailand, as well as demonstrating its commitment to conduct business responsibly in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals or UN SDGs.

Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer of BTS Group, stated, “This year’s achievement marks the seventh consecutive year that BTS Group has been recognised in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), while maintaining the number one global rank in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector for five consecutive years. As we expand our business, we aim to grow our sustainability footprint, driving long-term value creation for all stakeholders. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and reinforces our role as a proud Thai organisation serving the Thai people while setting benchmarks on the global stage as the world’s most sustainable transportation company.”